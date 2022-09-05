News

Beauty Queen Agunbiade Omowunmi visits Lagos Police Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Beauty Queen Agunbiade Omowunmi visits Lagos Police Commissioner

 

The reigning Miss Multiverse Nigeria, Princess Omowunmi Agunbiade has paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Commisioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi whom she described as one of the most humble super cop ever seen.

Princess Omowunmi congratulated the CP on his appointment as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and as the second Ekiti State indigene to assume the office. She applauded his works and his efforts in striving to change the perception Nigerians have about the Police.

Among salient issues the beauty queen engaged the CP in conversation included the extrajudicial killings that are rampant in the society.
Alabi commented that his administration has done a great job in prosecuting perpetrators of jungle justice in the past few months since he assumed office, citing the most recent, being the case of David Imoh’s killers.

Princess Omowunmi on her part promised that she will use her office as ‘Miss Multiverse Nigeria’ to raise more awareness on the ills of jungle justice other than take law into their hand.

She also noted that the use of the phrase; “I will call Police for you if you don’t …” is one of the reasons Nigerians are afraid of the police, adding that police should truly be a friend instead of being feared.

“If a lot more Nigerians would focus on the positive side of the police as much as they focus on the negative side of the police, the Force will not be perceived in such a negative light,” she said.

The CP also shared insights about life, educating the visitors the importance of forming and nurturing good relationships in life, adding that he has benefited immensely from building good relationship with people.

Omowunmi who was impressed by the CP’s liberal mind, enjoined the him to create a social media page where youths can interact with him on the basis of friendship among the young ones in the society.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

