Beauty resolutions to consider in 2021

It is a brand new year and there is no better time than now to make those beauty resolutions that you keep procrastinating about. We advise to pick one resolution at a time so you don’t get overwhelmed. It is always better to pick routines that are natural and less expensive to maintain. This is why we chose the few below to help you make a headway.

Drink enough water

Drinking enough water is top on this list because it is very healthy. Aside working miracles for your outer beauty, drinking enough water cleanses your internal organs. Water is a natural stress reliever. Even the sound of rushing waves or running water triggers a soothing response in the body and lowers stress. Make a resolution to ask yourself daily, ‘how many cups of water have I taken today? Sometimes the slight headaches you feel are signs that your body needs water and not painkillers. The founder and owner BiYou, Joyce Busari, once shared with her clients, the secret to her glowing skin. She explained that she has timetable for drinking water and fruits that are water based are her best friend. Adequate water doesn’t just quench your thirst and keep you hydrated. It also helps your body flush out toxins more efficiently, leaving your skin looking fresh and more radiant as a result. Drinking water keeps your skin youthful and properly hydrated so it is less likely to dry out. Water helps you look younger by keeping skin hydrated and reduces wrinkles by filling in and plumping the skin. It Fights Aging:Truthfully, a gallon a day won’t magically erase fine lines and wrinkles. But by staying hydrated, you can maintain your skin’s natural elasticity and suppleness.

Work out/ exercise:

This year, make a resolution to work out at least once a week. Exercise is vital in easing stress. And various skin-related issues arise when a person is stressed maximally. When you exercise regularly, you reduce stress to the barest minimum and the effect of this on the skin is that some troubling skin conditions induced by stress will show some improvement too. Skin conditions that can improve when stress is reduced include eczema and acne. Toned body gives glowing look on skin: Regular exercise helps tone muscles and eliminates cellulites giving for a much radiant and smoother looking skin.

Visit the spa or massage parlor

An average Nigerian sees visiting the spa or going for full body massage as luxury for the super rich in the society. Health and beauty experts have continued to campaign for benefits of taking care of the body before it breaks down from stress. Like a beauty expert once stated that every human being wears an expiration date and if one does not want to expire before their time, then healthy living must be taken seriously. A full-body massage is good for your heart. The vasodilation produced by massage increases your venous return which, in turn, increases blood flow and delivery of oxygen to all your organs. Your entire cardiovascular system relaxes and circulation throughout your body improves. Activation of the parasympathetic nervous system’s “rest and digest” mode helps regulate blood pressure and heart rate.

Make fruits and vegetables your friend Just like water, fruits and vegetables are like tonics that restore and maintain good health.

When you eat good amount of vegetables and fruits, you don’t only keep doctors away, you naturally maintain healthy and beautiful skin.

Sauna bath and heat treatment: Sauna bath is one of the types of heat treatments.

They are great in helping one relax. They are wooden rooms with benches on which you relax while the temperatures of up to 100C. The humidity is 5-10% making it a dry heat, which comes from a stove or from hot stones, onto which water is poured to create steam. Heat treatment is also a beauty routine to consider at least every two months to stay pretty.

Happy New Year and stay beautiful.

