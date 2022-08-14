Body & Soul

Beauty Tukura’s Disqualification Casts Shadow on Miss Nigeria’s Criteria

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

The events that led to disqualifying Beauty Etsany Tukura from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show is still a shock to followers of the show. Part of the issue that has not been critically looked into is how a young lady with a fiery temper was crowned Miss Nigeria in 2019.

 

A follower of the BBNaija show stated that (the winner of) such a prestigious title as Miss Nigeria should not have been associated with any scandal. Exactly one week ago, Beauty, received a second strike for throwing an object at a fellow housemate, Groovy, on Saturday night.

 

Not long after that, she was warned and handed a strike for fighting with another housemate, Ilebaye. Aderonke Omowunmi who follows the reality show diligently, explained that the character trait Beauty exhibited in the Big Brother house is enough for people to question the criteria with which she won the Miss Nigeria title.

 

“Even though she is no longer the reigning queen, she forever carries that prestige of the title. She has not only dishonoured the Miss Nigeria title, she has set a bad example for other aspiring Beauty Queens and young girls who look up her personality,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

End the year with world’s most expensive champagne worth N940m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In four days, we bid farewell to year 2020. And what better way to cheer than to pop the worlds most expensive champagne.   Rated at $2.07million in 2013, this champagne is worth N940million in Nigerian currency.   It is referred the lone survivor from an online previous Top 10 Most Expensive Champagne Bottles in […]
Body & Soul

Pater’s heritage unveils ‘Two Men and The Rest Of Us’ Season 2

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

‘Two Men and The Rest of Us’, season 2, an allimprovised comedy series is ready to premiere on YouTube come November 22, 2020.   The comical drama stars, veteran actor/ director, Olufemi Bolorunde as Soyinka, Iheanyi Okoro as Okonkwo, it features Chris Oyedokun as Shamaya, Ice Ibim Omeite as Bomboy, May Okanigbe, Greg Chiadika, and […]

Nigerian singer and songwriter Orduen Ikon Andrew Popularly known as OD Woods
Body & Soul

‘Ikonic’ will be everyone’s favorite at first hearing –OD Woods

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian singer and songwriter Orduen Ikon Andrew Popularly known as OD Woods is excited for maiden studio album named “Ikonic”. The Benue born singer from the TIV land of the state is unarguably one of the best and most successful musical export from Benue State who has previously released hit singles such as Go Below […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica