Beauty Tukura’s Disqualification Casts Shadow on Miss Nigeria’s Criteria

The events that led to disqualifying Beauty Etsany Tukura from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show is still a shock to followers of the show. Part of the issue that has not been critically looked into is how a young lady with a fiery temper was crowned Miss Nigeria in 2019.

A follower of the BBNaija show stated that (the winner of) such a prestigious title as Miss Nigeria should not have been associated with any scandal. Exactly one week ago, Beauty, received a second strike for throwing an object at a fellow housemate, Groovy, on Saturday night.

Not long after that, she was warned and handed a strike for fighting with another housemate, Ilebaye. Aderonke Omowunmi who follows the reality show diligently, explained that the character trait Beauty exhibited in the Big Brother house is enough for people to question the criteria with which she won the Miss Nigeria title.

“Even though she is no longer the reigning queen, she forever carries that prestige of the title. She has not only dishonoured the Miss Nigeria title, she has set a bad example for other aspiring Beauty Queens and young girls who look up her personality,” she said.

