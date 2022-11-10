News

Beauty West Africa: Africa's largest beauty trade exhibition confirms over 220 exhibitors

The organisers of Beauty West Africa are confirming that next month’s show will be the biggest yet. With more than 220 exhibitors already booked, the show will require three exhibition halls at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Beauty West Africa will open its doors from November 29th to December 1st with exhibitors coming from Nigeria and around the world. Manufacturers, suppliers and distributors will be coming from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America to do business with Nigeria’s beauty, hair and cosmetics businesses.

Now in its fourth edition, Beauty West Africa will see many returning exhibitors but will be welcoming many new companies, too. When the 2021 show returned after the pandemic, it was a sell-out and 2022 will see the exhibition space expand to more than 4,200sqm. Of note is the increase in Nigerian businesses who will be participating at what will be Africa’s biggest beauty event yet.

Beauty West Africa is organised by BtoB Events which runs a portfolio of leading trade exhibitions in Nigeria. Its Managing Director Jamie Hill is looking forward to greeting exhibitors old and new, and particularly those from Nigeria itself.

“Beauty West Africa 2022 will welcome a record number of Nigerian exhibitors, which is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the Nigerian people and sector,” says Mr Hill. “Despite various challenges being faced in the local economy (such as inflation and devaluation of the Naira) these Nigerian businesses are actively continuing to invest in activities designed to boost their revenue and exporting capacities.”
Successful features at exhibitions organised by BtoB Events are pavilions bringing together businesses from specific countries, and Beauty West Africa is no different. Official pavilions will be present from Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal, Pakistan, and Egypt, Mr Hill has announced.

“We are delighted to welcome national pavilions from no less than 5 countries at this year’s exhibition and conference, furthering our mission to bring the world of beauty to Nigeria.”

In addition to the meeting with a wide range of exhibitors, attractions that will draw visitors to the event include seminars, demonstrations and a beauty conference, as well as visits by key beauty celebrities and influencers.

The mix of business opportunities, talks and potential to see the latest developments in hair and beauty products makes the event a must attend for many businesses. New Trend the brand behind Nisa, will be attending for the 3rd time. Their managing director says: “This is the place to be if you want distributors in Africa.”

Beauty and hair professionals can attend the event free by pre-registering on https://www.beautywestafrica.com/pre-register/ but otherwise a nominal admission charge will be made for those registering on the door. While this is a trade event, the exhibition will be open to the general public (an admission fee will apply).

 

