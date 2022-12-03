Beauty West Africa Exhibition’ll boost N1trn Nigeria’s cosmetic industry’

Beauty West Africa Exhibition is designed to deepen the growing cosmetology industry in Nigeria which is valued at N1.016 trillion, the organiser of the exposition, BtoB Events Limited, has said.

Players in the beauty industry converged on Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos for the exhibition which was held from November 29 to December 1 with over 200 local and international exhibitors.

Jamie Hill, the Managing Director of BtoB Events Limited, said Nigeria’s beauty industry is huge and needs to be adequately serviced to keep its trajectory of growth.

He expressed his excitement that the Beauty West Africa Exhibition is playing a key role in sustaining recovery in the sector since the COVID-19 pandemic as exemplified by the number of exhibitors who participated in this year’s event.

He particularly underlined the greater number of Nigerian companies featuring at the event saying it exposed the local players to partnerships with their foreign counterparts.

He said: “We have a record number of exhibitors here, this year. And I’m proud to say that we have a record number of Nigerian exhibitors here because we are trying to do our best to promote the ‘Made in Nigeria’ brand and promote exporting from Nigeria to other ECOWAS states.

“We now are officially the largest professional beauty exhibition across the African continent; that makes me very, very proud. So, from an exhibitor’s point of view, I am very pleased with the turnout. We have expanded over the three halls of the Landmark Centre for the first time. And as I said, we have a record number of registrations of people coming along, and we just hope that they come along to visit.

“Economic conditions are difficult due to various reasons, and an exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for buyers and sellers to come together and drive the market, the business and the industry forward – in this case, the beauty industry.

“I think it was last month that one of our partners, the Nigerian Association of Cosmetic Scientists, disclosed that the beauty industry in Nigeria was valued at N1.016 trillion as of 2021. So, if you have such a huge industry, I think it’s right for it to be serviced. Beauty West Africa has organised this exhibition as a platform for the experts to come together and discuss perspectives, knowledge sharing and also do some businesses and drive the GDP and the economy forward.”

Commenting on the event, one of the exhibitors, Feroze Khan of Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes, United Arab Emirates, described the African continent as one of the best in the world, saying the firm was looking forward to a great response from the African market.

“This is the first time we are exhibiting here. Talking about Ahmed Al Maghribi, we have been in the business of perfumes since 20 years. We are the manufacturer; we also have our own retail chain. We have about 150 retail chains all across the GCC. We have very good ‘fan’ following in African regions. Nigerians love our perfumes because of the quality; they are all of natural origin. They are strong; they are good, very long lasting and they simply love it. As I said, this is our first time in this exhibition and we are looking out for a great response,” he said.

