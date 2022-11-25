Beauty West Africa gears up for largest ever event

Record visitor numbers to Beauty West Africa are expected when the event opens on November 29th for three days. Africa’s largest international beauty, hair and cosmetics trade event anticipates more than 4,500 attendees will meet more than 220 exhibitors from around the world. Visitors will also be able to participate in seminars and product demonstrations as well as attend a beauty conference and meet with celebrities and influencers from the beauty world. The event takes place at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, and due to the demand from exhibitors will now be held across three exhibition halls, covering 4,200 sqm.

Exhibitors are drawn from Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America, with five countries hosting pavilions for exhibitors from Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal, Pakistan, and Egypt. Now in its fourth edition, Beauty West Africa is being organised by BtoB Events. Managing Director Jamie Hill comments: “Excitingly, many new Nigerian companies are looking to expand their post pandemic business.” Not only is it the range of exhibitors that attracts visitors, but also the Beauty Conference is a huge draw.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...