Bed-ridden ex-cop cries for help over eviction plan from apartment by FG

Sunday Ige, who was retrenched from the Nigeria Police Force after a ghastly accident left him bed-ridden, has cried out for help over the Federal Ministry of Housing’s plan to evict him from his apartment.

After his leg was amputated as well as a spinal cord injury he suffered in an accident in 2001 while on special and active duty as a mobile policeman in Lagos State, Ige, 57, was retrenched as a Corporal in the Nigeria Police in 2006.

According to Ige, the house, located in Shagari Estate, Akure, the Ondo State capital was allocated to him in 1993, but he was yet to fully pay the N1.250 million he was asked to pay for the purchase of the apartment in 2007 by the government.

In the letter he received from the presidency in March 2022 and obtained by New Telegraph as regards the eviction notice, he was given a two-week ultimatum to vacate the property which will expire this week.

While lamenting his predicament with a teary-eye, the ex-Corporal said his condition had made it difficult for him to raise the balance of N1.125 million after paying the initial deposit of N125,000 out of N1.250 million for the purchase of the house from the Federal Ministry of Housing.

Ige who hails from Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State disclosed that he was enlisted into the Nigeria Police in 1991, adding that he was paid N225,000 in gratuity following his retrenchment which was occasioned by the accident.

The ex-Corporal who had been bedridden for about 21 years said, “In 1993, I was mobilised to the Nigeria Mobile Force, Akure.

On January 16, 2001, I was posted for a special duty in Lagos and I was attached to Itire Police Station where I was knocked down by a vehicle while on duty. “At Ife, my leg was amputated. After the leg had been amputated, it was later discovered that I had spinal cord injury which has made movement to be difficult for me. “I was discharged from OAUTH in November 2001.

Then all the medical expenses were over N1million. The police did not assist me to pay a single kobo out of the entire medical bills. I paid with the little I had as well as with the assistance of my family.

My parents died because of the situation. Ige added that “In 2006, December 31, I was retrenched as a Corporal from the Nigeria Police and my salary was immediately stopped.

In 2009, police authority paid me N225,000 as my gratuity with my pension pegged at N5000 monthly, later it was increased to N8000 but with the minimum wage, I now received N16,000 as monthly pension.

