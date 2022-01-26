Metro & Crime

BEDC arrests 3 cable conductor vandals

BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has reported a case of high-tension cable conductor vandalism at Esaba, Otutuaima, Oghangbla and Iuhre-Ogun communities in Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta State.

 

In the course of reporting the case, BEDC stated that cable conductor vandals were arrested in the process.

 

The suspects; Messrs. John Moses, Bako Michel, and Azikewe Festus, in these communities were said to have vandalised 65 poles of high tension cable conductors in June this year.

They were reportedly charged to Ogwuashi-Uku Magistrate Court and remanded at Ogwuashi-Uku Correctional Center, Ogwuashi-Uku.

 

