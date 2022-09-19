News

BEDC: BPE condemns hiring of non-state actors to manage Disco

Abdulwahab Isa Abuja The controversy surrounding the management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) heightened over the weekend as the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said it was keeping a tab of events on the distribution company.

It alleged, among other things, that the hiring of non-state actors on the management, thereby disrupting the Interim Board recognised by it and the regulator, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The agency in a state  ment by Yunana Jackdell Malo, Director, Industries and Services, said the interim board already had financial control of the entity and, therefore, condemned usage of non-state actors by the former board and Managing Director to forcefully disrupt the affairs of the entity.

It warned that actions by non-state actors, if left unchecked, risked plunging the citizens of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo (under the BEDC franchise) into darkness. Recall that Vigeo Holding, having defaulted on their loan facilities and having collateralized their controlling shares, lost ownership in the entity

 

