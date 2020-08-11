BEDC distributes 100 hand-washing machines to hospitals, others

BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has commenced the distribution of 100 specialised hand-washing machines to federal and state hospitals, agencies, palaces and public institutions as well as strategic markets and communities in its franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti states.

The distribution, the firm said, was part of efforts to promote safety practices among the people. According to BEDC management, the gesture is a further demonstration of its sensitivity to residents of its coverage areas over the hardship occasioned by the pandemic by promoting hygiene habits, “which is one the major safety protocols for managing the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The donation, which commenced in Benin, Edo State, comprised 30 pieces of automatic and manual hand-washing machines to Edo, 30 to Delta and 40 to Ondo and Ekiti states.

The company said the distribution was in addition to the earlier food palliatives donated to the franchise states to cushion the effect of the global pandemic. Addressing the media in Benin, before the commencement of the distribution, the Chief State Head, Edo State, Mr. Abel Enechaziam, said the presentation of the hand-washing machines was in phases.

Enechaziam noted that the items were aimed at encouraging hand washing as a way of life. He said: “This is peculiar because we want people to form the habit of hand washing as COVID-19 appears to have come to stay with us and as such we have to maintain regular hygiene practice including hand washing to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19.”

Also, the Team Lead, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Mrs. Felicia Nlemoha, said the hand-washing machines would “go a step further to show we are interested in our host communities, as their safety is paramount to us”.

According to BEDC, the benefiting institutions in Edo State include the University of Benin; the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH); Federal Psychiatry Hospital, Uselu; Oba of Benin Palace, Military Hospital, Benin; Market Square, Benin; Otaru of Auchi Palace; Benson Idahosa University; Igbinedion University, Okada; NTA, Benin and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, among others.

In Delta State some of the benefiting institutions are the Central Hospital, Warri; New General Hospital, Asaba; Delta State University, Abraka Campus; Shoprite, Warri; Asagba of Asaba Palace; Obuzor of Ibuzor Palace; Olu of Warri Palace; and General Hospital Agbor, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...