News

BEDC offers debt rescheduling scheme to customers

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has offered its customers a debt relief, giving out up to 25 per cent of the total debt owed by customers. Announcing the scheme during a media interactive session at the company franchise headquarters in Benin City, Edo state, Managing Director/ CEO, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, said the debt rescheduling scheme is a soft landing approach for customers to settle their outstanding debts on electricity consumption, as it offers discounts, ranging from 5 to 25 per cent, down to the payment of 25 percent, with the balance payable over four years or provision of an additional five per cent discount where a customer is ready to pay off the whole debt owed. She said the scheme ensures that the customer involved is not disconnected as long as he continues to pay his bills regularly. “The debt rescheduling scheme is a soft landing approach for customers to settle their outstanding debts on electricity consumption, as it offers discounts, ranging from 5 to 25 per cent, down to the payment of 25 per cent, with the balance payable over four years or provision of an additional 5 per cent discount where a customer is ready to pay off the whole debt owed instantly.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump faces backlash over reports he called US war dead ‘losers’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 US President Donald Trump is facing a backlash over reports he mocked American soldiers killed in action as “losers” and “suckers”. The alleged remarks were first reported in the Atlantic magazine, and some details were corroborated by the Associated Press and Fox News. But the president and his allies have denied he made the […]
News

Imo women seek probe of N1bn set aside for Okorocha’s recall

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Women in Imo State have called on the state House of Assembly to immediately commence investigation into N1billion allegedly released to facilitate the recall of former governor Rochas Okorocha from the Senate. Besides, the women called on Governor Hope Uzodinma and his lieutenants to apologise to Okorocha for the unwarranted attacks on the former […]
News

US records over 1,000 coronavirus deaths in one day

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,000 on Tuesday, the biggest single-day increase since early June, according to a Reuters tally. After weeks of declining fatalities, there were more than 5,200 U.S. COVID-19 deaths in the week ended July 19, up 5% from the previous seven days, a Reuters […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica