BEDC offers debt rescheduling scheme to customers

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has offered its customers a debt relief, giving out up to 25 per cent of the total debt owed by customers. Announcing the scheme during a media interactive session at the company franchise headquarters in Benin City, Edo state, Managing Director/ CEO, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, said the debt rescheduling scheme is a soft landing approach for customers to settle their outstanding debts on electricity consumption, as it offers discounts, ranging from 5 to 25 per cent, down to the payment of 25 percent, with the balance payable over four years or provision of an additional five per cent discount where a customer is ready to pay off the whole debt owed. She said the scheme ensures that the customer involved is not disconnected as long as he continues to pay his bills regularly. “The debt rescheduling scheme is a soft landing approach for customers to settle their outstanding debts on electricity consumption, as it offers discounts, ranging from 5 to 25 per cent, down to the payment of 25 per cent, with the balance payable over four years or provision of an additional 5 per cent discount where a customer is ready to pay off the whole debt owed instantly.”

