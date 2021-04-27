Business

BEDC partners NDPHC to evacuate stranded 250MW

BEDC Electricity Plc has said it is collaborating with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) on the development of an end-to-end power generation and distribution as part of an effort to boost power supply to customers within its franchise coverage.

 

The arrangement will also lead to evacuation of 250MW of stranded electricity for distribution to people in the franchise areas. According to statement released by BEDC in Benin at the weekend, both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 21, 2020.

 

The agreement will see BEDC Electricity Plc partner with NDPHC and others to identify and prioritise critical projects to increase power supply while improving on the technical and commercial environment.

 

The focus of the agreement will be power supply to certain areas as well as upgrading of all critical distribution infrastructure, the statement said. Commenting on the agreement, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, Managing Director and Chief  Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of BEDC Electricity, said the company was “proud to partner with an organisation of high repute like NDPHC.

 

“There is an alignment in our objectives to drive positive change in Nigeria’s power industry, so this partnership is a good fit and we look forward to positive outcomes in the near future.”

 

In his comments, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, MD/CEO, NDPHC, expressed the company’s delight to work with BEDC in delivering end-to-end solutions under the scheme. He said the collaboration would bring about the much-needed boost to Nigeria’s power sector.

 

With the partnership, BEDC is looking at delivering incremental power from the NDPHC underutilised or stranded capacity to several industrial and commercial hubs through multiple solutions across certain locations in Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti states in the electricity value chain

