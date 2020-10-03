News

BEDC suspends new Service Based Tariff for 14 days

The management of BEDC Electricity Plc. (BEDC) has announced its compliance with the Order from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). This is based on the communiqué issued after a meeting between the Federal Government and the labour unions requesting the suspension of the new Service Reflective Tariff for 14 days pending consultations and finalisation of negotiations by both parties on the new tariff implementation. BEDC management said in a press release over the weekend that it would be complying with the 14 days suspension order which is to take effect from September 28 to October 11, using the rates applicable as at August 31, for its various customers.

The company says postpaid customers will have their charges for the suspension period reflected in the bills to be delivered in October affecting this consumption period. Bills sent to customers in October are based on September consumption and band wise tariff as per NERC classification will apply. Similarly, prepaid customers have commenced vending, based on the changed rates.

“Prepaid customers, who have been migrated to Bands A, B, and C will need to reload a change token at the first purchase after the commencement of this suspension. “Please contact BEDC customer care portal-customercomplaints@ bedcpower or visit nearest BEDC office or call 080-3901-2323/ 081-3984- 1391,” BEDC added. It stated further that those customers in Bands D and E, not migrated to the new tariff were not affected by the rate changes.

