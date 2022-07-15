News

BEDC Takeover: Lawyers begin contempt proceedings against defaulters

The legal advisers to Vigeo Power Limited, the majority shareholders of Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc (BEDC), have commenced contempt proceedings against defaulters for the alleged illegal takeover of the company. The law firm of Kunle Adegoke (SAN) said the contempt proceedings became imperative because the attention of its client had been drawn to a statement by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on Wednesday justifying its attempts at taking over the firm despite the orders of an injunction issued by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on July 8.

“It is on record that the total shareholding of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and the Ministry of Finance in BEDC is just 40 per cent making the two of them minority shareholders which pale into insignificance in the face of the 60 per cent shareholding held by Vigeo Power Limited, our client,” the lawyers said.

The law firm added: “It is sad that in the worst form of brigandage unknown to Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and the Shareholders’ Agreement dated the 21st day of August 2013 which is subsisting among the parties, the BPE, using Fidelity Bank Plc as a front, has decided to take over a company that is not indebted to either BPE or Fidelity Bank using the naked force of state power.

“Contrary to the impression sought to be created by BPE in the publication referred to above, Vigeo Power Limited’s 60 per cent shareholding in BEDC was never collateralised in any loan transaction with Fidelity Bank Plc or any other financial institution.” They further said: “It is also the case that it is unknown to CAMA or the shareholder’s agreement subsisting among the parties that BPE can, by unilateral declaration, dissolve the board of BEDC and appoint its own preferred persons to take over the management of BEDC. “Were that to be allowed, it means any minority shareholder can unilaterally take over the management of a company under the guise of enforcing a non-existent loan transaction.” They also noted with grave concern, BPE’s dubious attempt to misrepresent the sequence of the relevant events, in a bid to justify its flagrant disregard of the extant orders of the court, remarking that in its publication earlier mentioned, BPE mischievously claims that it had completed the unlawful takeover of BEDC before the court granted the injunction. The law firm said: “It is very strange that an organisation like BPE that should be steeped in corporate governance principles seems to believe that the directors of a company regulated by CAMA can be removed and/ or appointed by mere declaration on the pages of newspapers, and without following the process prescribed by CAMA and the Shareholders Agreement between VPL and BPE. “To date, it is still the lawful directors jointly appointed by VPL and BPE that are recognized at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

 

