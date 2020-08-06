News

BEDC TO IMPROVE POWER SUPPLY IN IGARRA AND ITS ENVIRONS

In attempt to significantly improve power supply to Igarra town and other communities in Akoko Edo LGA of Edo State, BEDC has finalized the design, and at the stage of awarding contract for the construction of a 33KV line from Okpella to Igarra. 
The project once completed, it was gathered, will change the source of supply to the recently completed 60MVA Power Transformer at Okpella TS and cut off the existing source from Okene TS under Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, which has not been reliable because of the lengthy feeder and the fact that it’s not within BEDC’s control. 
The new source, which will be under the BEDC’s network will guarantee adequate, quality and reliable power supply to Igarra, Ibilo, Ososo and communities in Akoko Edo LGA of Edo State.
Besides, It will also boost the business of the quarries and other SMEs in the area due to the quality and reliable power supply expected from the project once completed. 

