BEDC unveils iRecharge platform in Edo

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc, yesterday unveiled ‘iRecharge,’ an online payment platform that would enhance efficiency in bill collection and make payment easier for customers in its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti. BEDC Managing Director, Dr Henry Ajagbawa, made the announcement at the unveiling ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Benin. Ajagbawa said customers were unable to reach payment points across its operation areas, adding that it has hindered the ability of the company to make collections from the energy sold.

He said: “One of the reports done by our consultant pointed out the lack of access to payment platforms or agents as one of the significant drawbacks in our operations. “On top of that, we met on the ground, a monopolist situation, where we had only one aggregator on a payment platform with limited agents of about 1,600. That further accentuated the problem of reachability. “What we have done when we came on board is to institute a new payment platform with about 14 aggregators bringing about 15,000 agents across the four states.”

