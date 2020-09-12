News

BEDC unveils service based tariff structure for power supply

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, BENIN Comment(0)

The Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) said yesterday that it has commenced a new service-based tariff (SBT) structure in retail distribution of electricity in Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo States effective from September to disaggregate its customers into five tariff bands based on the available hours of electricity supply services to them.

 It also disclosed plans by the company to generate 800 megawatts of electricity to augment its 360MW of power from the national grid to meets its  24 hours a day electricity supply targets to its customers.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, BEDC Electricity Plc, Mrs. Funke Osibodu stated this during a press conference in Benin the Edo State capital.

She said the firm had signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with two generating companies to generate 100MW and 300MW respectively, adding that it had advertised on embedded power generation in which over 30 generating firms have expressed interest to deliver 800MW.

Osibodu who was represented by the Executive director, Commercial (BEDC), Mr. Abu Ejoor said that the new electricity tariff regime would allow customers to enjoy specific hours of power availability and pay appropriately specific rates for services rendered based on the various five bands of power availabilities.

According to her, the new tariff was in line with the outcome of customers’ feedback from the tariff review consultations held by Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and DisCos at various locations across the country in February and March, this year.

