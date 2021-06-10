BEDC wants structures violating power lines RoW demolished

The BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has urged relevant state ministries for lands, surveys, environment and public utilities to identify, mark and demolish illegal structures/ shops/buildings that violate the Right of Way (RoW) of power lines in the public interest. BEDC Safety Manager, Mr. Gilbert Nweke, made this known recently in Benin, Edo State, while presenting a paper on: “Violation of Right of Way of Power Lines and Vandalism of Power Infrastructure” at the World Environment Day organised by Independent Radio and Television (ITV), Benin, in partnership with Frontline Energy and Environmental Consultancy Services (FEECS).

The company also affirmed its readiness to partner with the four state governments under its franchise, namely Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo, appealing to them to ensure that all relevant laws in respect of the RoW of power lines are activated by their law enforcement agents to tackle the menace. ‘In line with NEMSA directive, customers that violate the right of way of power lines can be disconnected while distribution companies should not extend electricity supply to prospective customers whose buildings/structures/ businesses violate the right of way of power lines,” Nweke said.

According to him, issuing letters of notifications of violation of RoW of power lines to identified defaulters and following up with the disconnection of supply would serve as a deterrent to others. He added that deployment of social media platforms, use of print and electronic media to create widespread public safety awareness against trading or building illegal structures under power lines could also be helpful. Speaking on measures to curb vandalism of power infrastructure, Nweke called for the arrest and prosecution of all vandals and those who receive stolen items from them.

