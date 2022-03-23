News

Beech Mountain Resort is Truly a Winter Sports Wonderland in North Carolina

Winter is indeed the season when Beech Mountain comes alive with a massive influx of guests and visitors, including winter sports enthusiasts eager to enjoy all the activities the resort has to offer. Beech Mountain receives a snowfall of about 84 inches every year. This makes the resort well suited for all kinds of winter sports.

Here are some of the winter sports activities the resort has to offer:

Skiing
Beech Mountain Resort offers the highest skiing in eastern United States. It is widely regarded as one of the best snow skiing places in the country and is undoubtedly the finest that North Carolina offers. The resort consists of 17 slopes spread across 98 acres of skiable land. People of every skill level can try their hand at skiing at this premier spot that has been impressing people of all ages for ages.

Snowboarding
While other NC ski resorts offer snowboarding, only Beech Mountain Resort boasts of the stunning panoramas and spectacular views that come with being the highest ski resort in Eastern America. Catering to people from all over the country and especially the Southeast, Beech Mountain Resort offers fantastic boarding all year round, with features such as rails, boxes, and jumps for both intermediate and advanced freestyle boarders. Our enthusiastic and untiring staff works day and night to ensure that these features remain spectacular all the time.

Snow Tubing
The Beech Mountain Resort has recently added a snow tubing park. This park features long runs with sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. There are 6–8 lanes in operation, along with three high-tech snow guns to ensure plenty of snow on the runs. The runs stretch to 750 feet in length, with long runoffs to provide the most enriching and memorable snow tubing experience.

Ice Skating
Ice skating at the Beech Mountain Resort is closed for the 2022 season because of new ongoing construction at the facility. The expansive outdoor skating rink located in the middle of the Beech Tree Village promises a fun-filled activity for the whole family. Boasting scenic views of the mountains surrounding the resort and the alluring village, this place is ideal for groups, families and individuals looking for a fascinating ice-skating opportunity.

Beech Mountain Resort, North Carolina, is truly the place to be if you are a fan of winter sports and want to enjoy one of the most elite facilities available in the entire United States.

 

