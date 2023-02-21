News Top Stories

Beef up security around INEC facilities, PDP tells security agencies

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on security agencies to beef up security around the offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from possible attacks. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning attack on the Commission’s facilities before this weekend’s presidential and National Assembly elections. The party alleged plots by certain APC interests to launch a coordinated attacks on INEC offices and facilities in various parts of the country with the objective of destroying the Commission’s BimodalVoterAccreditation System (BVAS) machines so as to cripple INEC’s ability to conduct the elections. PDP noted that it had earlier warned of series of designs by some APC governors and the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign to cause widespread crisis, truncate the elections, subvert the nation’s democracy and impose an undemocratic situation on country. “Credible information available to our party indicates that the said APC interests, which are bent on scuttling the elections to avoid a humiliating defeat are allegedly mobilising thugs to launch fresh attacks on INEC offices and its facilities where BVAS machines are located. “Some prominent APC leaders including certain APC governors, having failed in their designs to have the elections postponed and having also been resisted in their plot to use their orchestrated cash scarcity to destabilise the nation, are now allegedly plotting to cripple INEC’s ability to conduct the elections by destroying the BVAS machines. “These APC leaders and their apologists have evidently revealed themselves as clear and present threat not only to the electoral process but also to our corporate existence as a nation and must be resisted by all,” the party said. The PDP, therefore, urged the security agencies to take all necessary steps to provide adequateprotectionforINEC facilities, equipment and personnel before, during and after the elections. “We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to put all measures in place for free, fair, transparent and credible elections in keeping with his assurances to Nigerians and the international community,” the statement added. It urged Nigerians to remain vigilant in resisting the APC and the Tinubu/ Shettima presidential campaign in their alleged plot to cause crisis, derail Nigeria’s democracy and force an unconstitutional situation of Interim National Government on the nation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Strike: Take ASUU to court, minister tells students

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Thursday, said it is the responsibility of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to compensate students for the time wasted during the six-month strike, not the Federal Government. He also said the government will not concede to the union’s demand to pay lecturers their emoluments […]
News

Buhari suspends NSITF boss, 11 others over financial, procurement breaches

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate, compulsory, and indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Adebayo Somefun and 11 other staff of the Fund over alleged infractions and gross misconduct in the last four years. Among those suspended alongside Somefun were three executive directors […]
News

Civil Defence: We shortlisted 6,500 out of 113,105

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that, “A total of 217,000 candidates successfully uploaded their certificates and were shortlisted for the Computer- Based Assessment Test. The Commandant- General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure, Thursday, in Abuja. He said: ‘Out of 113,105 candidates shortlisted, 53,116 sat for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica