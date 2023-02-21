Beef up security around INEC facilities, PDP tells security agencies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on security agencies to beef up security around the offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from possible attacks. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning attack on the Commission’s facilities before this weekend’s presidential and National Assembly elections. The party alleged plots by certain APC interests to launch a coordinated attacks on INEC offices and facilities in various parts of the country with the objective of destroying the Commission’s BimodalVoterAccreditation System (BVAS) machines so as to cripple INEC’s ability to conduct the elections. PDP noted that it had earlier warned of series of designs by some APC governors and the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign to cause widespread crisis, truncate the elections, subvert the nation’s democracy and impose an undemocratic situation on country. “Credible information available to our party indicates that the said APC interests, which are bent on scuttling the elections to avoid a humiliating defeat are allegedly mobilising thugs to launch fresh attacks on INEC offices and its facilities where BVAS machines are located. “Some prominent APC leaders including certain APC governors, having failed in their designs to have the elections postponed and having also been resisted in their plot to use their orchestrated cash scarcity to destabilise the nation, are now allegedly plotting to cripple INEC’s ability to conduct the elections by destroying the BVAS machines. “These APC leaders and their apologists have evidently revealed themselves as clear and present threat not only to the electoral process but also to our corporate existence as a nation and must be resisted by all,” the party said. The PDP, therefore, urged the security agencies to take all necessary steps to provide adequateprotectionforINEC facilities, equipment and personnel before, during and after the elections. “We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to put all measures in place for free, fair, transparent and credible elections in keeping with his assurances to Nigerians and the international community,” the statement added. It urged Nigerians to remain vigilant in resisting the APC and the Tinubu/ Shettima presidential campaign in their alleged plot to cause crisis, derail Nigeria’s democracy and force an unconstitutional situation of Interim National Government on the nation.

