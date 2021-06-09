Beef up security surveillance in schools, Reps tell FG

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to beef up security surveillance around schools across the country in view of the current security challenge. This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Julius Ihonvbere (APCEdo) on the floor of the House yesterday in Abuja He said the increasing insecurity in Nigeria has become a worrisome development irrespective of one’s class, religion or ethnicity; He stated that since December 2020, hundreds of teachers, students and pupils had been abducted from schools across the Country. He said that such development further highlight a troubling development in the Country’s “kidnap– for-ransom” crisis which has now become a money– making “business”
Related Articles
Arewa lauds Buhari over release of abducted students
The Coalition of Arewa Patriots said it is elated at the news that the abducted boys of Kankara school in Katisina state have regained their freedom and are about now reuniting with their families. Comrade Aminu Kadiri, the President of the Coalition in a statement made available to journalists said the rescue of the boys […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pension: Ex-NICON staff seek probe over missing N2.4bn
Association of Former Employees of NICON Insurance (AFENI) has requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intervene and unravel the whereabouts of and outstanding N2.4billion in-house pension fund . This was as it urged the Federal Government to pay two years arrears to former staff of the defunct insurance company. Chairman, Executive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: NLNG donates medical equipment to Lagos
Nigeria LNG Ltd. (NLNG) has donated medical equipment to the Lagos State Government as part of its contributions to the 30 million dollars Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative Initiative to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Eyono Fatayi-Williams, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, said in a statement that the donation was received […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)