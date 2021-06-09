Beef up security surveillance in schools, Reps tell FG

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to beef up security surveillance around schools across the country in view of the current security challenge. This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Julius Ihonvbere (APCEdo) on the floor of the House yesterday in Abuja He said the increasing insecurity in Nigeria has become a worrisome development irrespective of one’s class, religion or ethnicity; He stated that since December 2020, hundreds of teachers, students and pupils had been abducted from schools across the Country. He said that such development further highlight a troubling development in the Country’s “kidnap– for-ransom” crisis which has now become a money– making “business”

Like this: Like Loading...