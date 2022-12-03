BEETA Art Festival: African artistes, creators, others converge on Abuja

Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria’s frontline arts festival for telling African stories; The BEETA Arts Festival, is returning this year to connect communities and creators through a three – day convergence of theatre, exhibitions, film, music, dance, food and lifestyle events.

Inspired by the ‘Great African Stories’ and a mission to be the largest art incubator event in Africa, the BEETA Arts Festival, debuted in 2021 and has since featured attendees from six African countries. This year’s festival, themed; Art Connects, in collaboration with the Multichoice Talent Factory, Ebonylife Creative Academy as well as TASCK social impact organisation founded by MI (Jude Abaga), with workshops and conversations to include Olivier nominee and Al Fargon winner, Dipo Agboluaje, Michael Afenfia ( Author of Mechanics of Yenegoa) and S. Su’eddie Vershima Agema, will feature more creators, performers and exhibitionists from several countries across the continent, with the festival itinerary including stage plays, film screenings, music concerts, spoken word and poetry, festival markets, lifestyle events, workshops and conversations and competitions. According to the festival’s Founder, Bikiya Graham-Douglas; “this year, we’re going all out in putting together the most immersive experience, ensuring that we reach a wider audience physically and digitally. ‘‘Our goal is to reach over 10,000 festival goers and participants with a concentration on Gen-Ys and Zs, the millennial and a sub-concentration of retirees.

These will also include online attendees through virtual streaming.” The festival Producer, Mr. Olarotimi, says; “BAF our festival is a creative campaign curated to encourage interaction and collaborations in African creativity, showcasing existing talent, bridging the gap between new and the existing players, and creating new audiences for our rich African stories.” The BEETA Arts Festival kicked off yesterday, and will conclude tomorrow at the NAFIL Arcade and Water Park Abuja.

 

