Beggars on rampage in Abuja, over 150 arrested

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested over 150 rampaging street beggars in the capital territory.

 

The beggars and other destitute, who were arrested at various locations yesterday by the Enforcement Squad of the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) were mainly women, children and aged men.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the numbers of beggars surged high on the street during the Ramadan period, as many of them believe that more rich people show more benevolence.

 

The Secretary Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Hadiza Kabir, said the secretariat would profile and repatriate the beggars to their various states of origin.

 

Similarly, the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, noted that the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has given indications that FCT would collaborate with various states government in the repatriation of the arrested beggars.

 

Attah said: “During the month of Ramadan, where most of Muslim brothers and sisters are devoting themselves to the service of Almighty Allah, we saw excessive beggars who were from across the country, flooding into the FCT so we had to move them off the streets, sensitive areas where they gather in large numbers to beg for alms, and in the process they disturb people, and the complaints came in, and we moved in and cleared them in a friendly manner that most of them very happy about.

 

