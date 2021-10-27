…Begins ratification process of key ILO conventions

The Federal Government has commenced the processes needed to ratify four key conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) that will promote and bolster Labour Administration. The Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige in his message delivered at the Sub-Regional Workshop on COVID-19 and Socio- Economic Recovery in West Africa, organised by the Organisation of Trade Unions of West Africa (OTUWA) in Abuja, lamented the impact of the pandemic, especially on the informal sector. Ngige added that his ministry has inaugurated skill acquisition training and empowerment programmes in the zones.

He said: “The pandemic has accelerated the future of work realities such as unemployment, underemployment, inactivity, decline in income, diminished labour and business income, enterprise closures, bankruptcies, loss of workforce population, upsurge of workplace hazards, challenges to occupational safety and health, outright loss of livelihood, increased gender and economic inequalities, increased work from home and the inherent challenges that come with remote work.

Like this: Like Loading...