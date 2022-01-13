Behind every greatness is a price

My journey as an undergraduate at the university of first choice and nation’s pride can be summarized using the following words: Grace, hard-work, persistence and determination. Neither did I ever imagine the possibilities of bagging a First Class nor finishing as the Best Graduating Student, when I gained admission into the prestigious Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos, in 2016.

That year, 2016, was significant for many reasons; first, it was a turning point because, I gained admission after about four attempts; second, after some failed attempt to gained admission to my choice of study – Law, coupled with a two-year Diploma in Law programme at the University of Abuja, Unilag eventually gave me History and Strategic Studies.

History to me was life, a course I have always shared a strong connection with, through my father – Prince Paul Ilegbusi, a non-historian, who deposited in me the conscious likeness for biography and current affairs at the early stage of my life; third was, the inner joy I felt since I was going to be spending the next four years in Lagos – a centre of attraction with so much opportunities to tap from, while escaping the realities I faced before now. My first day of resumption at school was not the best experience. Coming from Akure with so much hope and aspirations, the person I was to stay with switched off his phone the day I got to Lagos. To make matters worse, I never got a hostel.

In fact, I slept outside the University of Lagos’s Chapel for the first four days. Interestingly, it was during this period I knew that the mosquitoes in Lagos were different from the ones in Akure. Luckily, I was able to meet members of RCF (Redeem Campus Fellowship) who assisted me with squatting space inside the hostel. It was a room of about 25 students. The story was not any different in my third and second year. I lived in a small room of about 20-25 students. It was a really tough, yet, compulsory journey, as I had no choice but to go through it.

I remembered sleeping with one side of my body very close to the door, and sometimes I had sleepless nights because of the unfavourable conditions. Nevertheless, I still enjoyed my stay in many of the male hostels, as I lived not minding the conditions. But thanks to a friend – John Rotimi, who allowed me to live with him and some other colleagues of ours in a Boys’ Quarters in my fourth year. Here, I developed the habit of reading and revising in the kitchen during exams. During my first year’s travails, I also met with someone, who eventually ended up as my intimate friend – Dipo Ilesanmi, from the same department.

Despite not knowing me from anywhere, Dipo’s gesture towards me during this period created a true feeling and connection that still exists today. Florian Awurum later joined the clique. And together, we were able to spread our tentacles in the department, faculty, and university community at large. Major among the factors that shaped my academic feat was the event of 2016, when Osayande Emmanuel broke the jinx of no First Class since the establishment of the Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos, as far back as 1965.

His speech on academic excellence shaped my orientation as I decided that day that; I was going to move from an ordinary student to one whose priority was redefined to achieve something great for myself and my family, despite the odds attached. I therefore set an undergraduate blueprint for myself.

This blueprint would not have been possible without my lecturers; they are the best in their field! And I’m so happy and fortunate to have been trained by distinguished scholars of the Lagos School of History, where the applied method of historical analysis has defined the length of scholarship and research over the years.

I knew the journey was not going to be rosy and the path would be very tough and tasking. Consequently, I began to take strategic steps towards success. But what were these steps? First was the fact that I never detached myself from my roots.

I knew who I was, where I was coming from, and the challenges I was facing which created the desire to create something out of nothing. Second, I created a renewed strong connection with my course of study. This I did by relating history to my realities.

These realities presented stories for a better tomorrow even in the midst of contradictions. But shaping this tomorrow comes with the clear understanding of the past through fragmentary evidence that is processed with historical method or lens, to interpret the present towards shaping the future. Similarly, I developed the same connection with strategic studies because the task of shaping the future through historical interpretation looks impossible without the full knowledge and application of some articulated plans that fit the context.

Thus, strategy is relevant in all spheres- political, economic, social, international relations, legal institutions, to mention a few. In view of this, one might be tempted to ask this question, why has Nigeria remained a crawling giant? Why is the country a poverty capital amidst abundance? The simple answer is because we have failed to learn from our past; to learn lessons from history, not to even talk of adopting them to shape our social conditions.

To correct this quagmire, policies and strategies for a new Nigeria must fit our historical realities. History must therefore become the grundnorms, the “fonts et origo” for a new Nigeria, from local to the international level. Third, as time went on, I developed a style of writing and method of analysis that was centred on the context. History asked the questions of what, how, where, and why? As a historian in training, I was trained to objectively analyse what happened, where it happened, how it happened, and why or factors that explained the reasons for the events.

In addition, I was not a die-hard reader but I had my reading time. For instance, I used to read every Saturday before exams, and it was more of a ritual for me. I developed the tactics of getting used to lectures, knew what the lecturers wanted, addressed all assignments like an exam, studied for more findings and engaged in extensive research, and revised as early as possible during exams or tests. The best time for me was around 3-4am because I was always busy with lectures, giving free tutorials and administrative duties during the day.

Another important point was the act of always exhibiting humility at all times. I learnt this from my mum – Veronica Ilegbusi, and dad and it never took anything away from me. In fact, humility opened the doors of opportunities for me to move with those who were far-more higher than I was.

As one of my lecturers would always say: “Lecturers have 1001 ways of dealing with students.” Thus, one had better be careful. Equally, I often engaged in self-appraisal. This enabled me to sit tight in the midst of distractions and failures. I have practiced this overtime. It is very worrisome that the society of today is entirely different from the days of my father, when social values, rules, and morals guided their daily engagement. I remember back then, the song was: “Bata mi a dun koko ka (x3); ti mo ba kawe mi, bata mi a dun koko ka; ti nba kawe mi, bata mi a wo serere nile”. (Meaning: My shoes will make rich sounds, if I study hard, my shoes will make rich sounds. If I don’t study hard, my shoes will drag on the floor.) or “Ki’ ni mo fole se l’aye ti mo wa? (x2) L’aye ti mo wa kaka ki n’ja’le, kaka ki n’ja le ma kuku s’eru; ki’ ni mo f’ole se l’aye ti mo wa? (Meaning: What would I do with stealing in my life? Rather than stealing in my life, I would engage in hard labour instead of stealing; What would I do with stealing in my life?). Melodies from these songs preserved our social values. It sent messages of hope and belief at all times.

Ilegbusi is the former President of UNILAG’s History and Strategic Studies Students’ Association

