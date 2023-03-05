“And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.” Revelation 22:12. Jesus is coming back soon. The happenings around us are more than enough indications of His coming. You should not be deceived and never allow anyone to deceive you. Before Covid-19, individuals and nations of the world was going through unpalatable and unpleasant conditions; during the Covid-19 pandemic, it got worse and for those trying period, we all survived to the glory of God. We are few years post-pandemic, and the world is still trying to recover because no one saw the pandemic coming.

So also will the coming of the Son of God be. Behold, I come quickly is an affirmative word with clear assurance that “I am coming back again”. Beloved, are you very sure and is it certain that with your standing with your Maker, you will see Him when He eventually comes back again? Remember that His return is not to preach or persuade people to come to the knowledge of God again, but He is coming to judge the whole world. How do you want Him to meet you? Have you returned to God with true repentance? Are you very sure of where you’ll spend your eternity, or are you among those who thought in their heart that He will not come back again or there is nothing like heaven and hell? God is calling us all to repent and return to Him. “If thou return to the Almighty, thou shalt be built up, thou shalt put away iniquity far from thy tabernacles.”

Job.22:23. Let us consider or analyze “I come quickly” 1.The fact that Jesus is returning should make us examine our preparation for his return. How prepared you are for His coming? Is the happenings around you distracting you from being aware of his coming? What signs are you still expecting? The way people are breaking down what they have built for several years is alarming in terms of moral, spiritual and social life. Our attitude towards God, Church and His messengers is another thing entirely. His coming back again is the assurance that He will come back again, and there is no doubt about it. The question again is “Are you sure you are ready for His coming with the type of life you are living. 2.That He is coming back soon reminds us of our reward. In case you have forgotten, God is a Rewarder and not a Taskmaster.

“But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” Hebrew 11:6. He is coming back to reward our steadfastness in serving Him, and to ease the pain and persecution we’ve suffered because of His name. He is coming back to reward us for winning souls, and for being faithful to the things of the kingdom. Those who diligently seek after God to please Him always and those who make sincere efforts to follow His precepts and commands will be rewarded by God who promised this in His Word.

He is a rewarder and He appreciates the sincere efforts of those who seek Him. Your achievement may not be something that men will applaud or be interested in emulating but if by faith you are sincerely seeking His glory in your efforts, He is well pleased and will reward your faithful diligence. He told Abraham in Genesis 15:1 – After these things the word of the LORD came unto Abram in a vision, saying, Fear not, Abram: I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward. 3.Jesus’ return is a reassurance of a better place prepared for us. Assurance of a prepared place for us in the book of John 14:3 – “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” Where He is, we will be there also. Do you now see the reason why you must not quit or backslide? In the book of Romans 8:18, the Bible says that, “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” Many people become weary when their labour is not valued or appreciated. Never be tired of doing the right thing. Persist in serving God and God will bless you for your persistent service.

DO YOU WANT TO BE SAVED BY GRACE?

You must accept Him into your life as your Lord and saviour, and allow Him to take the centre stage of your life going forward. Then you repent before God by asking Him for the forgiveness of your sins. After this, you ask Jesus Christ to save you by His sacrifice on the cross of Calvary. When this happens genuinely, there is a witness in your spirit that you are now a child of God. You are welcome to the family of God!

