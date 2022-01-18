Behold! Super Eagles’ prayer warriors

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and many other national teams in the country are always known for their prayers, before, during and after games and this current team is not an exception with about three currently leading the pack in the team.

Retired goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, was like the pastor of the team for your but now with most of the current players not growing up in the country, it is difficult for them to understand the culture of prayers.

However, with someone like Daniel Akpeyi, things continued to take shape as he is known as their spiritual leader in camp.

“You must know what you are doing when Pastor Dan is around o,” one of the players told our correspondent.

“He is our spiritual father here and we always look forward to him during prayers and other things like preaching and the rest.

“Apart from him, we have Chigozie Awaziem too, ‘that one is an assistant pastor’, then Man of God too, Taiwo Awoniyi, but he just joined the team, so he is yet to be rooted.

“If we are talking about the coaches, no other person than Pastor Alloy Agu, but we also have our Muslim leaders too.

“Zaidu Sanusi, Sodiq Umar and coach Salisu Yusuf are there to help for Muslim prayers.”

