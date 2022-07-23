Behold Super Falcons’ top players of all timeS

Nigeria’s Super Falcons failed to clinch their 10th African title at the ongoing Women African Cup of Nations after losing to hosts Morocco in the semifinal but still did enough secure a ticket to next year’s Omen’s World Cup. The Falcons are the most successful national team and have produced some exciting players who commanded cult hero-status during their playing days. AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this piece highlights some of the best women players to have worn the green-white jersey of the national team. Women African Cup of Nations after losing to hosts Morocco in the semifinal but still did enough secure a ticket to next year’s Omen’s World Cup.

Ann Chiejine (Goalkeeper)

A pioneer member of the Super Falcons, Chiejine is the pathfinder who set the bar for successive goalkeepers that have come after her. One of the longest-serving footballers in the history of the country is also regarded as one of the most patriotic as exemplified by her desire to participate in the 2000 summer Olympics with pregnancy and still gave a good account of herself. She attended the inaugural Women’s World Cup in1991 as a precocious 17-year-old girl and became one of the biggest stars until she retired in 2005. She won four WAFCON titles during her playing career and was part of the team that reached the quarterfinals of the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

Precious Dede

Dede took the gloves from Chiejine and raised the stakes with her ubiquitous outstanding showing. It was no brainer she would be the natural successor to her mentor when he broke into the national consciousness in the early 2000s and she never disappointed since she became the undisputed number from the year 2005. She featured in four editions of the World Cup and also kept the goal at the Olympics in 2004 and 2008 for Nigeria. She also won two WAFCON titles with the team.

Onome Ebi

It is baffling to see Onome still playing at the level we have seen of her at the ongoing WAFCON despite being nearly 40 years old. The current captain of the Falcons has been a regular feature in the team since she burst on to the scene in 2003 . She is the first Nigerian in the male and female teams to play at five different World Cups. Her first appearance at the world’s biggest sporting event was in 2003, before further appearances at the 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 editions. She is on course to make her sixth appearance next year as the Super Falcons qualified for the event slated for New Zealand. Ebi has also represented Nigeria at many WAFCONS, winning four times.

Maureen Mmadu

She is the most capped Super Falcons player with 101 appearances for the senior national side in a career that spanned

18 years.

She is one of the first set of players to ply their trade abroad as stints in women- football-crazy Sweden and Norway were largely successful. Mmadu is a veteran of many World Cups and the winner of three AWCON titles.

Faith Ikidi

Tough, and tactful, Ikidi defined the act of defending in women’s football. She made her international bow with the Super Falcons in 2004 and has gone on to win 53 caps. Ikidi is known for her solidity at the back, and she is one of the first set of Nigerian players to play in the Swedish top flight. The 35-year-old is a three-time WAFCON winner.

Stella Mbachu

Wingers always occupy a special place in the hearts of Nigerian football fans; Segun Odegbami, Finidi George, Friday Elahor, Tijani Babangida are still rated highly today but Mbachu is known as the first women's football speedster with incredible techniques and power. She lifted the acceptance level of the female game with her deep knowledge of football which was propelled by her eyes for goal. She kickstarted her career with a goal in Falcons' 2-0 against Ghana in Abeokuta in the maiden AWCON in 1998. She emerged the Most Valuable Player at 2010 AWCON and eventually racked up 89 appearances and scored 20 goals for Nigeria. The winger will forever be placed on a pedestal by Nigerian supporters for the important goals she notched for the national team.

Kikelomo Ajayi

Unarguably the best left back in the history of women’s football in Nigeria. Ajayi was nicknamed “Mamayaro” because of the similarities of her style with erstwhile Super Eagles defender Celestine Babayaro. She won five WAFCONs in a row between 1998 and 2006 and took part in the 1999 and 2003 World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics. She served as the Nigerian women’s team’s captain.

Cynthia Uwak

Many women’s football pundits believe there hasn’t been a Falcons player who combines skills and strength as much as Uwak. Unplayable on her day, Uwak defined the game during her time by consistently delivering at the highest level. A two-time winner of Women’s Player of the Year award is also a league champion in France and won the WAFCON two times with Nigeria.

Florence Omagbemi

Cool, calm, and collected, Omagbemi’s leadership skills made the Falcons the most-dreaded on the continent which gained global attention with their performance in the World Cup and the Olympics. Omagbemi played for the Nigeria women’s national football team for over a decade, appearing in four FIFA Women’s World Cups including being a member of the team that reached the second round in 1999 before losing to Brazil. As captain, she won the WAFCON with the Super Falcons on four occasions in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2004. She was also part of the Nigerian team which competed at the Summer Olympics for the first time in the 2000 tournament in Australia.

Mercy Akide

Women’s football had birthed in Nigeria almost a decade before she burst into the limelight but Akide is the first superstar of the game in the country. She favourably competed with male players for popularity in the 2000s and cemented that figure with her emergence as the first ever African Footballer of the Year in 2001. A two-time world all-star in 1999 and 2004 and played for Nigeria in three FIFA Women’s World Cups and also helped Nigeria’s Super Falcons to AWCON titles in 1998, 2000 and 2002. Her impact for both club and international resulted in her being named by FIFA as one of its 15 Ambassadors for Women Football in 2005.

Perpetua Nkwocha

Despite not being a focal number nine striker, no one knows how to score goals like Nkwocha. 154 strikes for club and country truly define her greatness. Akide was truly the first superstar but Nkwocha took stardom and efficiency to a different level which earned her four African Women’s Player of the Year awards. It was widely feared that Nigeria would not see a player of Nkwocha’s talent as she remains the all-time goal scorer for Nigeria. Her glorious career was rewarded with a whopping five WAFCON titles. She made history at the 2004 AWCON, scoring nine goals, including four against Cameroon in the final. Nkwocha represented Nigeria at four World Cups and three Olympic events.

Asisat Oshoala

No one knew Nkwocha’s record and feat would be eclipsed as soon as it happened but a certain Oshoala came on to the stage and she is writing her own script. The 2022 WAFCON has been a bad one for the striker after she suffered an injury in their first game against South Africa that effectively ruled her out of the tournament, that is not enough to put a dent in what has been an incredible career so far.

She left no one in doubt that she was the star for the future when she emerged as the best player at the inaugural U-20 Women World Cup; she has not looked back since then with a plethora of awards and accolades on her shelf. She has won three AWCON titles, one English FA Women’s Cup, one Chinese Women’s Super League shield, three CAF Best Player Awards, the maiden BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year gong, African Women’s Youth Player of the Year, African Women’s Championship Golden Ball, FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Golden Boot, FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Golden Ball, and Chinese Women’s Super League Top scorer. The former Robbo FC of Lagos player has played for more clubs abroad than any Nigerian player having featured for Arsenal, Liverpool, Dalian Quanjian and Barcelona.

