The church is currently in the expectation of the second advent of our Lord Jesus Christ; at this time no longer as a suffering messiah but as a king coming in glory with all the saints for a glorious entry into Jerusalem.

The Bible captures it this in Zechariah 14:1-5 saying: “Behold, the day of the Lord cometh, and thy spoil shall be divided in the midst of thee. For I will gather all nations against Jerusalem to battle; and the city shall be taken, and the houses rifled, and the women ravished; and half of the city shall go forth into captivity, and the residue of the people shall not be cut off from the city.

Then shall the Lord go forth, and fight against those nations, as when he fought in the day of battle. And his feet shall stand in that day upon the mount of Olives, which is before Jerusalem on the east, and the mount of Olives shall cleave in the midst thereof toward the east and toward the west, and there shall be a very great valley; and half of the mountain shall remove toward the north, and half of it toward the south.

And ye shall flee to the valley of the mountains; for the valley of the mountains shall reach unto Azal: yea, ye shall flee, like as ye fled from before the earthquake in the days of Uzziah king of Judah: and the Lord my God shall come, and all the saints with thee.”

The coming of the day of the Lord for establishment of his kingdom is the recapitulation of series of chaotic and destructive events culminating into the appearance of the Lord.

The sequence of events are as follows: a) the siege of Jerusalem by allied nations preceding the Armagedom; b) the fierce battle itself; in this war half of the inhabitants of Jerusalem will die and the entire city will be flowing with blood; c) the pouring out of the spirit and the personal revelation of Christ to the Davidic family and the remnants of Jerusalem, both as a glorious Deliverer and the One whom Israel pierced and has long rejected; d) the godly sorrow following the revelation and; e) the cleansing fountain to be opened to the Israelites.

Prior to the coming of the Lord, the Man of Sin must have taken over the throne of David in the temple of Jerusalem. It is when our Lord Jesus Christ will be coming in glory the light from his body will destroy the Anti-Christ. Our Lord will then sit on the throne of David to establish his kingdom.

That is why the Bible says in Ezekiel 21:27, “I will overturn, overturn, overturn, it: and it shall be no more, until he come whose right it is; and I will give it him.” This scripture refers to the Davidic throne which is vacant currently.

This is period of interregnum in Davidic dynasty. Christ will fill the vacuum at his return. The saints will rejoice as Christ will come to deliver them from the attacks, torments and deceits of the Devil.

The coming of Christ will usher in peace and it is only the saints, people who are in Christ will survive the tribulation. The saints that made the rapture and the tribulations saints will all reign with Christ at his return.

The solution to survival is embracing Jesus Christ. It is when one accepts Jesus Christ he begins the preparation for the return of our Lord Jesus Christ. You need to be born again and purge yourself of all sinful activities. God abhors sin.

If you indulge in stealing, giving and taking bribe, telling lies, fornication and adultery, worshipping idol should all be jettisoned to allow the spirit of God take root in our lives. It is only through these we can reign with Christ when he returns.

