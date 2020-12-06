Body & Soul

Behold world’s most expensive cake worth N35bn

British-born designer Debbie Wingham created one of the
world’s most expensive cakes with an exorbitant price tag
of 75 million dollars.
Rated at $75million, this cake is valued at 35, 625, 000,000 in
Nigerian currency.
The order came from an anonymous buyer from the UAE
for his daughter’s joint birthday and engagement party.
The cake is a six-foot-long fashion show runway and
weighs around 1,000 pounds.
It took over 1100 hours to make this all-edible cake.
All of the tiny edible figurines were hand-sculpted with
Wingham’s couture clothing and accessories, including sunglasses
and handbags.
Much of the value came from the bling.
The cake has 4,000 diamonds, including a 5.2-carat pink
diamond, a 6.4-carat yellow diamond and 15 five-carat.
The runway is also bedazzled with 400 one-carat and 73
three-carat white diamonds, along with 75 three-carat black
diamonds.
And yes, it’s also tasty, according to those who had the
privilege to eat it.

