Being a female in a male dominated industry-TheRadioChef

Princess Chizaram Okereugo, frequently known as TheRadioChef, is an AnR rep at Sony Music West Africa.
 
As a kid, Princess dreamed of one day becoming a successful banker, which informed her decision to join the commercial class back then in secondary school. A few years down the line, she discovered that her interest didn’t really lie in numbers so she shifted her focus to Mass Communication instead.
 
Princess started out as a radio host, carefully navigating her way through the labyrinth that’s the media industry in Nigeria. While she continued to find her way in the industry, she nurtured her passion for music. She liked working with emerging artistes who have latent musical ability so she made a hobby out of it. In no time that hobby graduated into a skill.
 
In 2020, Princess snagged a job as an AnR rep at Freeme Music. She also worked on the side as a music scheduler/radio programmer at Cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigerian Info for a year. She joined Sony Music West Africa in 2022. The journey hasn’t been rosy but Princess is grateful to have come this far. With every step on the ladder, there is a new experience that comes with lessons.
 
Being female in a male-dominated industry definitely has its challenges but Princess considers herself lucky as she has primarily worked in environments that didn’t stifle her. She considers every new path as an opportunity to learn and grow. Working as an AnR at a top label at Sony Music, she prioritizes music above every other thing. The music leads while she follows, which is to say that her decisions are borne out of how the music makes her feel.
 
Her goal in the near future is to help break out many emerging artistes and make them global stars. She’s highly passionate about the role she finds herself playing in the music industry, yearning to leave a major impact on a grand scale. Her number one advice to any emerging artiste is to focus on creating music that the audience can hardly ignore. For Princess, music is the focal point.

 

