Faith

Being committed to your loved ones

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele Comment(0)

Commitment shows the level of responsibility someone has to a course, a person or relationship; it shows your loyalty level. It shows your devotion and dedication. Commitment is bound to take your time and energy. If you fully love your wife, husband, children, father, mother and all those people you refer to as your loved ones, and you are not taking full responsibility, emotional and practical steps to invest into the relationship, I will not see that as full commitment When the Bible says that the man should provide for his household, it is all encompassing. Provision is not only about food, clothes and shelter or education. It includes all family needs.

It includes emotional needs also. Some people who say that they love their families so much and have been doing their best to take care of them have been found to be far from understanding what it takes to be committed to their family. Some of them were never there for the family when they were needed. They never made out time for their spouses and children and when they were asked they would say they were busy looking for what the family would eat. When you just keep looking for what to eat, you will get back one day and they will see you as a stranger in the house and treat you like one.

One of the dictionary definitions of the word commitment says “being bound emotionally/ intellectually to a course of action or to another person/ other persons.” From God’s point of view and grammati-cally, being committed to your spouse and children therefore is not just about putting food on their table and paying the bills. You have to be there emotionally for your wife, husband, children and all those you call your loved ones. Proverbs 31:27 says, “She looks well to the ways of her household, and eats not the bread of idleness”. Even as she was not idle, she did not ignore her household. Your household should have your time.

Your household should enjoy your feelings of love, laughter and loyalty. Set out time for them from your ,tight schedule and create quality and quantity time out of the time that is available for you to spend outside your work place. It is a powerful way of demonstrating how deep your love is. Jesus, despite His tight schedule always made out time to be with His disciples alone. As a father or mother, one of your most important duties is how to make your children your disciples.

And it is not easy at all to make disciples from afar. When you make out time for them, you will discover that child needs more encouragement in his/her academics; you will discover that you will make a great companion to your spouse who is lonely in marriage; who is sad in marriage and alone but not supposed to be alone. You will even know the areas your children are weak or strong and help in making adjustments. Your consistent contact with them will also make them open up and confide in you. You will surely find friends with your family members when you are friends with them discussing with them one on one and collectively. Mingle and giggle with them. Show concern when they have issues in their personal lives and family life. That man/woman who is always available in taking care of his/her family is the committed fellow. Commitment and love should always go together. Any love you think you have for your spouse, children, parents, and others you call loved ones and is not backed up by commitment is not deep enough. Therefore, deliberately support your love relationships with emotional and practical steps of commitments. Love you.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Knights of St Mulumba insists on indivisible, just Nigeria

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Members of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, Lagos Metro Council, have expressed concern over the prevailing insecurity and political uncertainties in the country.   Speaking during the 60th anniversary of Order, held in Lagos recently, the Metro Grand Knight, Sir William Adebisi, KSM, said that the Order believes in having a peaceful, […]
Faith

ECWA President re-elected for second term in office

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya has been re-elected for a second term as well as his appointed the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Bingham University. He was elected unopposed during an election conducted at the opening of the 68th General Church Council meeting, which held in Jos, the […]
Faith

TEKAN to Buhari: End Jukun/Tiv crisis, Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Musa Pam Jos The Conglomerate of Churches of Christ in Nigeria otherwise known as TEKAN, has appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to end the persistent civil unrest between the Jukun and Tiv speaking ethnic groups in Taraba State.   The Fellowship of Churches also called on the Federal Government to take […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica