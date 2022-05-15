News Top Stories

Being Nigeria’s President, dangerous business, says Ohuabunwa

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka Comment(0)

A president aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday, said that it was dangerous to be President of Nigeria at this time, noting that the country needs a fearless and courageous leadership.

Ohuabunwa, who was addressing the Anambra State delegates of the PDP in Awka, further stated that the next President of Nigeria should be prepared to step on toes and if possible, take the bullet in the course of salvaging the nation.

 

He said: “When you look at the situation in the country today, you can agree with me that everything is wrong about Nigeria and there are many people who do not want change and they would try to resist it and they can go any length and that is why it is dangerous to be President of Nigeria.

 

“But I present myself to take the courage and if possible, the bullet to return Nigeria to its past glory and I wish to assure you that if elected, the narrative will change.”

 

Ohuabunwa, however, lamented that some people at the helm of affairs do not appreciate the level of the problems in the country by going to obtain nomination form as ministers, yet university lectures were on strike. He said: “I wonder the type of President that we shall have when people who want to be President of Nigeria do not appreciate the level of problems in the country.

 

“A minister for Education went and collected form for President when ASUU is on strike and people are clapping.” Ohuabunwa further contended that the agitation for a President of Nigeria of Igbo extraction cannot be wished away, adding that Nigerians are holding the Igbo down.

 

“They do not want us to be President because they know that we shall ensure fairness, equity and justice and that would change Nigeria.

 

“But as our people say, anyone that is holding a strong man on the ground is holding himself and by extension, holding Nigeria from progressing.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Zango/Kataf: El-Rufai sets up committee on white paper

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

As part of its resolve towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial crisis in Zango- Kataf Local Government Area, the Kaduna State Executive Council has agreed to set up a White paper committee on the issue.     A statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday, […]
News

JUST IN: FG bans foreigners from buying agric produce directly from farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a ban on foreigners and their representatives purchasing agricultural produce at the farm gate. This implies that only licensed and duly registered local buying agents can now buy farm produce directly from farmers in Nigeria. The ban was announced on Wednesday in a tweet shared via the Federal […]
News

Environmental activists charged with insulting Cambodian king

Posted on Author Reporter

  A court in Cambodia has charged three environmental activists with plotting against the government and insulting the king. The members of the group Mother Nature were arrested after they documented waste run-off into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap river, reports the BBC. Cambodia’s law against insulting the king is relatively new and it is not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica