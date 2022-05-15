Being Nigeria’s President, dangerous business, says Ohuabunwa

A president aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday, said that it was dangerous to be President of Nigeria at this time, noting that the country needs a fearless and courageous leadership.

Ohuabunwa, who was addressing the Anambra State delegates of the PDP in Awka, further stated that the next President of Nigeria should be prepared to step on toes and if possible, take the bullet in the course of salvaging the nation.

He said: “When you look at the situation in the country today, you can agree with me that everything is wrong about Nigeria and there are many people who do not want change and they would try to resist it and they can go any length and that is why it is dangerous to be President of Nigeria.

“But I present myself to take the courage and if possible, the bullet to return Nigeria to its past glory and I wish to assure you that if elected, the narrative will change.”

Ohuabunwa, however, lamented that some people at the helm of affairs do not appreciate the level of the problems in the country by going to obtain nomination form as ministers, yet university lectures were on strike. He said: “I wonder the type of President that we shall have when people who want to be President of Nigeria do not appreciate the level of problems in the country.

“A minister for Education went and collected form for President when ASUU is on strike and people are clapping.” Ohuabunwa further contended that the agitation for a President of Nigeria of Igbo extraction cannot be wished away, adding that Nigerians are holding the Igbo down.

“They do not want us to be President because they know that we shall ensure fairness, equity and justice and that would change Nigeria.

“But as our people say, anyone that is holding a strong man on the ground is holding himself and by extension, holding Nigeria from progressing.”

