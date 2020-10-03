Bekele to miss London Marathon due to injury

Kenenisa Bekele’s muchanticipated London Marathon duel with Eliud Kipchoge is off after the Ethiopian pulled out with a calf injury. Bekele, 38, was just two seconds short of Kipchoge’s world record when he won the Berlin Marathon last year. “I am very disappointed,” said Bekele. “I picked up a niggle in my left calf after two fast training sessions too close together. I truly believed I would be ready but today it is worse and I now know I cannot race on it.”

He added: “This race was so important to me. My time in Berlin last year gave me great confidence and motivation. “I am sorry to disappoint my fans, the organisers and my fellow competitors.” Kenya’s Kipchoge is now the clear favourite to win his fifth London Marathon on Sunday. Coverage of the 40th London Marathon starts at 07:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

