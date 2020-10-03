Sports

Bekele to miss London Marathon due to injury

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kenenisa Bekele’s muchanticipated London Marathon duel with Eliud Kipchoge is off after the Ethiopian pulled out with a calf injury. Bekele, 38, was just two seconds short of Kipchoge’s world record when he won the Berlin Marathon last year. “I am very disappointed,” said Bekele. “I picked up a niggle in my left calf after two fast training sessions too close together. I truly believed I would be ready but today it is worse and I now know I cannot race on it.”

He added: “This race was so important to me. My time in Berlin last year gave me great confidence and motivation. “I am sorry to disappoint my fans, the organisers and my fellow competitors.” Kenya’s Kipchoge is now the clear favourite to win his fifth London Marathon on Sunday. Coverage of the 40th London Marathon starts at 07:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Sterling, Foden star as Man City rain on Liverpool’s title parade

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sheffield United sweep Mourinho’s Spurs aside Manchester City, smarting from losing their title, unleashed their frustration on the side who took it from them and they must wonder how Jürgen Klopp’s side had arrived 23 points ahead of them. Pep Guardiola’s stance is that his side must prove itself each time it takes the field […]
Sports

Five clubs tussle over Adetunji

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Five clubs with four playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League and the fifth one in the Nigeria National League are currently battling with each others for the signature of former Enyimba striker, Sunday Adetunji. News filtered in recently that Adetunji has decided to rejoin Abia Warriors, a club he played for in the past, […]
Sports

Report: Pogba close to signing new five-year United deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba is close to agreeing a new five-year Manchester United deal. SunSport understands the Red Devils are confident of announcing the news at the end of the season. The Frenchman, 27, has had a change of heart since expressing his desire to leave the club this time last season. Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: