BELAL LIFE: A GLIMPSE AT THE FUTURE OF THE LUXURY WATCH MARKET

A look at how Belal Life is changing the future of luxury watches
Belal Life
Watches have been a standout accessory since times immemorable, with people searching for the perfect watch that represents their style. But what if you didn’t have to search for the perfect timepiece? What if it came right to you? This is the future of the luxury watch market. Bespoke watch styling is the brightest trend on the horizon of luxury watches. And Belal Life is offering a glimpse of this future through the services that they are offering their customers.
Belal Life was conceptualized by Belal Shaher. Shaher built the Belal Life brand out of his desire to easily access reasonably priced luxury watch collections. Through their business model, Belal Life gives avid collectors of timepieces a glimpse into the future of the luxury watch market. On the Belal Life website, customers can visit the ‘Bespoke’ section where they can enter the specifics of the watch they are looking for and it will be sourced for them. This new method of shopping for a luxury watch allows consumers to bypass searching many different sites to find exactly the watch they are looking for. The Belal Life ‘Bespoke’page asks customers to enter their preferred watch brand and model as well as the price that they were hoping to pay. The service also allows you to upload photos and videos of the kind of timepieces that have caught your eye. For Shaher his innovative approach was not accidental. He understands that this is the future of the luxury watch market. “Bespoke is the future of luxury watches. We buy tailored suits and shoes that are a perfect fit. We want people to wear a timepiece that emulates their dream style.”
Belal Life have built their reputation on the strength of their collection. They offer watches from well-known brands such as Rolex, Richard Mille, and Patek Philippe too. Their bespoke service is currently pioneering a new age for the luxury watch market. Commenting on the evolution of luxury watches, Shaher says, “Belal Life understands that watches are now more than just a style statement; they are an investment.”
As the Luxury watch market is evolving, its future looks likely to be as bright as its bejeweled timepieces.

