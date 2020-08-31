News

Belarus opposition leader to address UN Security Council

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the United Nations Security Council on Friday, her spokesman said in a statement.
She will speak by a video link at the invitation of Estonia, which is currently is a non-permanent member of the body, a member of her team told Reuters.
Tsikhanouskaya was a presidential candidate in the August 9 elections in Belarus which her supporters say she won. She fled to Lithuania after the election which President Alexander Lukashenko declared he had won a by a wide margin, sparking large protests in Belarus.

