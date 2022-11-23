News

BELFORT SMART CITY TO BECOME DESTINATION FOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Porch.ng, a leading indigenous real estate development company in Lagos, has unveiled its new game-changing project; a proposed smart city to be fitted with world-class technologies and one of its kind in Epe – The Belfort Smart City.
Following recent developments in Epe, the area has experienced exponential growth and is rapidly attracting sharp forward-thinking individuals who can already see the bigger picture.
This attraction has tripled with the unveiling of the Belfort Smart City, as smart investors have turned their radar away from the well-known parts of Lagos to the Belfort Smart City in Epe.
Although real estate developments are springing up in Epe, very few have been as strategically located as the Belfort Smart City. This signature development is positioned just 2 minutes away from the expressway and allows for easy access from Epe to other major parts of Lagos.
According to the developers, the Belfort Smart City is designed to integrate the latest technology and infrastructure making it a destination for global investment. With features like: automated gates, CCTV-secured estate, recreational hub, solar streetlights, aesthetics & landscaping, digitalized facility management amongst others, the Belfort Smart City will stand out from other residential complexes.
A prolific Lagos developer, Mr Ola Akinduro disclosed that the unveiling of the Belfort Smart City has raised the stakes of real estate development in the area. In a brief interview held in his Lekki office, he stated that the smart city project has sent other real estate developers in the area back to their drawing boards.

The Belfort Smart City, a premier real estate development, located in Epe is strategically positioned in close proximity to major establishments like the Ibeju Lekki (Fully commercial Hub), Alaro City, Epe Resort, Proposed Seaport, Pan Atlantic University (PAU), and other key landmarks.
Seun Olorunshola, the MD/CEO of Porch.ng stated that the choice of location and proposed unique smart features will ensure that residents can enjoy a safe and comfortable lifestyle while being surrounded by all the modern conveniences they need. According to him, “the smart city has been designed to compare with global standards and to match up the taste of investors in diaspora who want a home away from home.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Onyinyechi: Dumped for having hernia, VVF, seeks help

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Onyinyechi Ogadimma has been in the valley of death for nine years following series of ailments, including colostomy, hernia and Vasico Vaginal Fistula(VVF). She has been passing through hell after giving birth to a baby who later died. Her abandonment by her husband and relatives and lack of money to continue various surgeries recommended for […]
News

RCCG Emmanuel Parish celebrates Family weekend

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Adekunle Salami The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Emmanuel Parish celebrates Family weekend today in grand style Family weekend is an annual national programme in the calendar of the RCCG and all arrangements have been concluded by the Emmanuel Parish, a zonal headquarters under Ogun Province 3, Ota, to make the programme colourful. Zonal […]
News Top Stories

INEC, parties disagree on review of election timeline

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

We’ve lost 2 weeks to Easter, Sallah breaks –IPAC Extension’ll put unnecessary pressure on parties –Commission The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the 18 registered political parties are at loggerheads on the review of the timeline for the conduct of party primaries. INEC has given the par-ties between April 4 and June 3, to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica