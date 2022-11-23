BELFORT SMART CITY TO BECOME DESTINATION FOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

Porch.ng, a leading indigenous real estate development company in Lagos, has unveiled its new game-changing project; a proposed smart city to be fitted with world-class technologies and one of its kind in Epe – The Belfort Smart City.

Following recent developments in Epe, the area has experienced exponential growth and is rapidly attracting sharp forward-thinking individuals who can already see the bigger picture.

This attraction has tripled with the unveiling of the Belfort Smart City, as smart investors have turned their radar away from the well-known parts of Lagos to the Belfort Smart City in Epe.

Although real estate developments are springing up in Epe, very few have been as strategically located as the Belfort Smart City. This signature development is positioned just 2 minutes away from the expressway and allows for easy access from Epe to other major parts of Lagos.

According to the developers, the Belfort Smart City is designed to integrate the latest technology and infrastructure making it a destination for global investment. With features like: automated gates, CCTV-secured estate, recreational hub, solar streetlights, aesthetics & landscaping, digitalized facility management amongst others, the Belfort Smart City will stand out from other residential complexes.

A prolific Lagos developer, Mr Ola Akinduro disclosed that the unveiling of the Belfort Smart City has raised the stakes of real estate development in the area. In a brief interview held in his Lekki office, he stated that the smart city project has sent other real estate developers in the area back to their drawing boards.

The Belfort Smart City, a premier real estate development, located in Epe is strategically positioned in close proximity to major establishments like the Ibeju Lekki (Fully commercial Hub), Alaro City, Epe Resort, Proposed Seaport, Pan Atlantic University (PAU), and other key landmarks.

Seun Olorunshola, the MD/CEO of Porch.ng stated that the choice of location and proposed unique smart features will ensure that residents can enjoy a safe and comfortable lifestyle while being surrounded by all the modern conveniences they need. According to him, “the smart city has been designed to compare with global standards and to match up the taste of investors in diaspora who want a home away from home.”

