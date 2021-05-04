News

Belgian farmer accidentally moves French border

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A farmer in Belgium has caused a stir after inadvertently redrawing the country’s border with France.
A local history enthusiast was walking in the forest when he noticed the stone marking the boundary between the two countries had moved 2.29m (7.5ft), reports the BBC.
The Belgian farmer, apparently annoyed by the stone in his tractor’s path, had moved it inside French territory.
Instead of causing international uproar, the incident has been met with smiles on both sides of the border.
“He made Belgium bigger and France smaller, it’s not a good idea,” David Lavaux, mayor of the Belgian village of Erquelinnes, told French TV channel TF1. That sort of move caused a headache between private landowners, he pointed out, let alone neighbouring states.
The border between France and Belgium, which stretches 620km (390 miles), was formally established under the Treaty of Kortrijk, signed in 1820 after Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo five years earlier. The stone dates back to 1819, when the border was first marked out.
“I was happy, my town was bigger,” the Belgian mayor added with a laugh. “But the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn’t agree.”
“We should be able to avoid a new border war,” the amused mayor of the neighbouring French village, Aurélie Welonek, told La Voix du Nord.
Local Belgian authorities plan to contact the farmer to ask him to return the stone to its original location. If that does not happen the case could end up at the Belgian foreign ministry, which would have to summon a Franco-Belgian border commission, dormant since 1930.
Lavaux noted that the farmer could also face criminal charges if he failed to comply.
“If he shows good will, he won’t have a problem, we will settle this issue amicably,” he told Belgian news website Sudinfo.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to receive Ibori loot soon, says Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

    The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN yesterday said the Federal Government of Nigeria is working tirelessly to ensure the return of looted Nigerian assets kept outside the country’s territorial boundaries. The AGF, however, stressed that any moment from now,   Nigeria expects the return of £4.2m […]
News

NIMC staff embark on indefinite strike over welfare

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Members of staff of the Bayelsa State office of the National Identity Management Communication (NIMC) yesterday joined their peers across the federal to embark on nationwide indefinite strike over what they described as poor allowance and working condition under COVID-19 pandemic. Leading a protest in Yenagoa, the state capital, Paul Soroh, said that while they […]
News

DIPLOMATIC SOLDERING: Garlands of merit for retired service chiefs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non career Ambassardors by president Mohammadu Buhari,critics of retired General Tuku Buratai and his colleagues now have the sails removed from their ships. The appointments have clearly put paid to insinuations of impending trial by International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity,; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica