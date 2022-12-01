Belgium, Germany seek redemption on DStv, GOtv

The last set of group matches at the ongoing FIFA World Cup have some interesting fixtures to look forward to on Thursday. The biggest of the clashes would take place in group F where the bigwigs, Croatia and Belgium battle for the leadership of the group, live on DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33, at 4pm.

After losing 2-0 to Morocco, Belgium will need all three points to book a place in the round of 16, while Croatia needs at least a point to cement a place in the next stage. Belgium defeated Canada in the first group match and currently sit third in the table with three points. Roberto Martinez’s side finished third at the last World Cup in Russia but will need to be at their very best to beat Croatia if they are to progress from the group stage this time around. In the other group match, African representative, Morocco, will face Canada knowing a draw is enough to put them in the round of 16. The North Africans produced one of the shocking results in Qatar with their 2-0 victory over Belgium. Morocco currently has four points and could finish first in the group with a win over the North Americans.

The winner takes all in Group E when Japan squares up against Spain on DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 32 and Costa Rica faces Germany live on DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33 at 8pm. Spain are current leaders of the group with four points and would be out for all three points against Japan who are currently second with three points. Japan defeated Germany 2-1 in the group opener but surprisingly lost 1-0 to Costa Rica in the second match. A victory over Spain will automatically grant them passage into the round of 16, while a draw could be costly should Germany defeat Costa Rica with a wide margin. For four times champions Germany, the 1-1 draw with Spain kept them in the tournament, but anything short of a victory against Costa Rica would be a disaster.

