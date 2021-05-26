Sports

Belgium Player of the Year: Award excites Onuachu as player, Genk ready to part ways

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu is still on cloud 9 after he was voted the best player of the year in Belgium but that won’t stop him from seeking fresh challenges away from his current side Genk The striker netted 34 goals in all competitions in Belgium this past season to finish as Goal King in the Jupiler Pro League. He also won the Belgium Cup and helped Genk qualify for the UEFA Champions League after they finished as runners-up to Club Brugge in the league. Onuachu said the prize means so much to him and would serve as catalyst for him to do better next season wherever he will plays his football. “This prize means a lot to me, because the Belgian league is difficult”, the Super Eagles striker told Eleven Sports.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

CAFCC: Enyimba out of continent, draw Pyramids at home

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was end of the road for Nigeria only surviving team on the continent, Enyimba, as they crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1 at home against Pyramids of Egypt.   Enyimba had lost the first leg 4-1 in Egypt and anything less than 3-0 win would definitely end their dream of […]
Sports

EPL: Man Utd held by stubborn Leeds

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wood hat-trick sees Burnley thrash Wolves Leeds took points off one of the ‘Big Six’ for the third Premier League game running as they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa’s side followed up victory at Manchester City and Monday’s draw with Liverpool by halting the Red Devils’ run of […]
Sports

Mikel made Stoke City game difficult for Watford – Hughes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Watford midfielder Will Hughes has revealed John Obi Mikel’s performance for Stoke City caused his side problems. The Hornets managed to secure a 2-1 victory over the Potters in Friday’s Championship game after a tense encounter.   Mikel was afforded his 19th league appearance in the game and was one of the standout performers for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica