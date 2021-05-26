Belgium Player of the Year: Award excites Onuachu as player, Genk ready to part ways

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu is still on cloud 9 after he was voted the best player of the year in Belgium but that won’t stop him from seeking fresh challenges away from his current side Genk The striker netted 34 goals in all competitions in Belgium this past season to finish as Goal King in the Jupiler Pro League. He also won the Belgium Cup and helped Genk qualify for the UEFA Champions League after they finished as runners-up to Club Brugge in the league. Onuachu said the prize means so much to him and would serve as catalyst for him to do better next season wherever he will plays his football. “This prize means a lot to me, because the Belgian league is difficult”, the Super Eagles striker told Eleven Sports.
