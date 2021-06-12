Back Page Columnist

BELGIUM VS RUSSIA: Lukaku leads Golden Generation’s charge for first major title at Eur o 2020

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The best of the world’s strikers are going to be on parade at the Euro 2020 and one of the most fearsome is Romelu Lukaku who will lead Belgium’s front line when they face Russia in their opening encounter at the Gazprom Arena today (Saturday). Belgium are the number one ranked team in the world and at the run to the top has always been the Inter Milan striker who has become the fastest player in the country’s history to reach 60 senior goals, racking up that tally in just 93 appearances.

Largely underappreciated in England where he scored loads of goals for Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United but his real worth has actually been appreciated after a successful two-year stint at Inter Milan. He goes into Euro 2020 as one of the world’s most in-form strikers, following two impressive seasons in Italy with Inter Milan, culminating in winning Serie A in 2020/21 and also the competition’s player of the year award. He was directly involved in more goals than any other player during the season.

Since he has moved to Inter Milan, Lukaku has scored 47 goals in Serie A. Only four players have scored more across Europe’s top five leagues and every one of them is over the age of 30. Ciro Immobile is the youngest at 31 (Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the other three), which still puts the Lazio striker three years older than Lukaku, at 28.

For strikers aged 26-30, Lukaku leads the way. His 47- goal total is more than Gerard Moreno, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah (all 41), more than Wissam Ben Yedder (38), more than Alexandre Lacazette (23) and €120m man Antoine Griezmann (22). Not only that, but for a player who is primarily considered a scorer only, Lukaku is actually semi-prolific at creating chances for his teammates. Of the six strikers listed above, only Mohamed Salah (118) has created more goalscoring opportunities in the last two seasons than Lukaku (106). The Belgian has really blossomed under Antonio Conte’s coaching, even developing things that he was historically weak on like his first touch.

The result is the consistent dominance you have seen in blue and black. His debut season ended trophyless, but he managed to equal the great Ronaldo Nazario’s goal tally in a debut season with 34. Then, in his second year, he not only surpassed O Fenômeno‘ s goalscoring record but also drove the Nerazzurri forward to win their first Serie A title in a decade in a phenomenal showing.

Again, only veteran legends are outscoring him since he moved to Inter. He’s shown he is ready to carry on the imperious form from Inter into Euro when he scored the only goal in their 1-0 win over Croatia in their last friendly game ahead of the start of the tournament and despite Roberto Martinez potentially missing the services of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard for the opening game, he should be able to count on Lukaku to deliver the victory for his side as the Golden Generation begins a search for their first major title.

Our Reporters

