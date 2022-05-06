believe in Nigeria, justice, equity – Bauchi gov

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday said he is a firm believer in Nigeria, justice and equity and I abhor sectionalism, nepotism and division. Mohammed was speaking while interacting with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State. This was contained in a statement by Lawal Muazu, New Media aide to the governor in Bauchi. According to the statement, he said the governor, who said Bayelsa is his second home, said he has come to where he would never take for granted, to make consultation with elders, statesmen and stakeholders as well as seeking their blessings on his presidential aspiration. While commending his Bayelsa State counterpart, Governor Diri, Mohammed said the Bayelsa governor deserves accolades for his outstanding performance, adding that he appreciates the warm welcome and solidarity to him. He said unity and security would be strengthened under his watch if given the chance to lead Nigeria, adding that he is running for the presidency in the interest of the nation.

