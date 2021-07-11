Faith

Believers are special people of God

The worshippers of God through our Lord Jesus Christ are called Christians derived from supposedly from a derogatory name ‘Christ –Like people’ given to them in Antioch, the present Turkey during the Bible days.

 

They are the believers in Jesus Christ who follow after His footsteps as His disciples. They took over the work of declaration of the reconciliatory word to the masses with the firm conviction of bringing them closer to God. They are therefore special people of God Almighty.

 

They are chosen by God for transformation of people in darkness into light and sinners into righteous people. Once one becomes born again he or she takes up the responsibility of occupying till our Lord Jesus Christ comes again because God has given them the power to convert and bring perishing souls to Him.

 

Hence the Bible says in Isaiah 60:1-3, Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the Lord shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee.

 

And the Gentiles shall come to thy light, and kings to the brightness of thy rising. God has given us the grace for His glory to be seen upon us so as to make the light from Him shine through us to the people of the world. Prior to the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ the entire world and its activities were shrouded in darkness.

 

The  gentile world was worst hit as they knew nothing about the supreme God, the creator of heaven and earth. The coming of Jesus Christ changed the entire scenario by bringing the word of life and making disciples who will preach the word to the people in all the nooks and crannies of the earth.

 

That is why the Bible makes it clear in Matthew 5:13-15, Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. Ye are the light of the world.

 

A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. As both light and salt of the world, believers should shine by declaring the word of God any where they find themselves. Once one encounters our Lord Jesus Christ and becomes born again

 

He must not hesitate in engaging in the work of evangelism. He should go all out to reach out to the sinners of all categories to make them repent of their sins. No evildoer should be seen as having gone too far for repentance, none should be left behind.

 

The trumpet may sound any time even when we least expect it hence there is no need of procrastination, repent now as you are reading this message.

 

Our Lord Jesus Christ is calling you to come to Him all that labour and heavy laden and He will give you all rest. In Matthew 4:16-19 the Bible says, The people which sat in darkness saw great light; and to them which sat in the region and shadow of death light is sprung up.

 

From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand. And Jesus, walking by the sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea: for they were fishers.

 

19 And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. Our Lord Jesus Christ has brought the word of salvation to us and made the believers of His word fishers of men.

 

As special people ordained for the fishing out of sinners and bringing them to Christ we should do the work of evangelism. As we work for God we will be blessed and make heaven at last in Jesus name.

