Believers in Christ shall do greater works

When Our Lord Jesus Christ completed his ministry and was about to go back to heaven, he empowered his disciples to continue in the work of God.

His ministry on the earth lasted for just three years but the disciples he left behind will definitely stay longer on the stage hence they will do the works he did and even more.

John 14:12, says “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father”.

Our Lord Jesus Christ could not have left a ministerial vacuum in the work of God as someone must occupy the preaching and deliverance space while he goes back to the father, that is why his disciples, the believers in him as the son of God must continue in the work.

He made it clearer and more emphatic in Mark 16:15-18 saying, And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues. They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.

This instruction above by our Lord Jesus is the main trust of the Lord’s Chosen first vision of, grass root revival all over the world. It is the will of God that every human being on earth must come to the knowledge of God to be saved. No human being on earth should be left out in the effort to bring salvation and deliverance from sin to all. While they preach the gospel bringing people into repentance and service of God, they shall as well heal the sick, deliver them from bondage of the Devil and bring them closer to God.

The workers in the vineyard of God are divinely protected from the attack and afflictions of the Devil. They will step on deadly things, pick up serpents, drink and eat poisoned food but nothing will happen to them.

As a matter of emphasis he again said in Matthew10:7-8, And as ye go, preach, saying, The kingdom of heaven is at hand. Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give. Our Lord Jesus Christ has empowered his disciples to raise the dead, heal the sick and cast out demons from their victims and even to do more than the ones stated in the Bible.

He however warned them not to charge money while doing the work of God as they are given the power free, they must use it freely to impact on the lives of the people. As a believer in Christ, child of the living God who is a joint heir with Jesus Christ, you are full of power to execute any spiritual project. This was proved in Micah 3:8 where the Bible says,

But truly I am full of power by the spirit of the Lord, and of judgment, and of might, to declare unto Jacob his transgressions, and to Israel his sin. Prophet Micah has said it all.

As a believer in Christ, you have the power, the effrontery, temerity to declare the word of reconciliation to kings, governors and all the people in position of authority.

At the same time remove every obstacle on your way in the course of doing the work. You should cast out demons, raise the dead, heal the sick and deliver people from any kind of bondage. Our Lord Jesus has empowered us to do so, we must use the opportunity available to us to draw people to the kingdom of God and prepare them for heaven at last in Jesus name

