BELINDA NWOSU: Nigerian tourism has so much to offer but we choose to remain distracted

Belinda Nwosu, a tourism practitioner and academic, holds a doctorate in Business Administration (DMA), she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her sojourn in the tourism world in the last two decades, the prospects and challenges of Nigerian tourism while offering some solutions as well

Background

Belinda Nwosu was born in Lusaka to a Zambian mother and Nigerian father. Her early education began at St Mary’s Primary School in Lusaka, and her secondary education at the Federal Government College in Enugu. Growing up, her first inclination was to be an airforce pilot, just like her father, but that dream was not to be. Instead, she settled for a first degree in Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Lagos. Interestingly, during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year in Orisun School of Catering in Agbowo, Ibadan, Oyo State, she was connected with the hospitality sector. After her service year, she took up employment with Wavecrest College of Hospitality in Lagos as part of the pioneering team. Looking back to her early years, it would seem that her foray into hospitality was inevitable, courtesy of her mother who once owned a restaurant and hotel. Over the years, she has come into her own as an academic, consultant, and advocate for the empowerment of women. A Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality UK, she previously worked as a senior consultant at the W Hospitality Group, Lagos. While there, she convened the Lagos Hotel HR Forum, and also earned a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Southampton, UK.

Your recently bagged a doctorate from University of Southampton, United Kingdom in tourism, how so?

Mine is a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA). This is a practitioner doctorate. The research question centres on an industry problem that needs to be resolved. Mine looked at the antecedents of employee service behaviours using the hotel industry in Nigeria as the context.

What area of specialisation did you majored and what informed that choice?

My specialisation is Organisational Behaviour. My choice was informed by my 20-year experience working in the hospitality industry and hearing the incessant cries about poor service attitudes. I then decided to focus on the sources of these attitudes. Guess what, they encompass the individual and organisational sphere. For too long, we have blamed employees only. But we also need to look at the employers as well.

How difficult was this for you given the dearth of academic resources and materials in this part of the world?

I studied at the University of Southampton in the UK. So that solved the problem of educational access for me. However, the biggest challenge (as you can well imagine) was financial. But it paid out in the end, thanks to the support I received from my benefactors.

How did the journey begin for you and what attracted you to tourism and hospitality?

I spent the first 15 years of my career in academia, had a brief stint in the industry as a consultant, and now I am back to academia. A long journey, but one that I have found very fulfilling. What attracted me to tourism and hospitality? It runs in the family. I grew up in a hospitality environment. My earliest recollections are of holiday jobs in my mum’s restaurant in Zambia. Then in the late 1980s, my mum was the executive housekeeper at the Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu. She later opened her own small hotel. These experiences definitely shaped my career choice.

How then did you gravitate to academia, was it something that you have always wanted?

Definitely not! I first bumped into teaching during my youth service (National Youth Service Corps) year in Ibadan. I was posted to Orisun School of Catering in Agbowo. After a year, I discovered that this is what I wanted to do.

How did you get into Wavecrest College of Hospitality?

Orisun School of Catering and Wavecrest College of Hospitality are both owned by the same entity, Women’s Board Educational Cooperation Society. When I completed my service year, I was invited to join the pioneering academic team tasked with the accreditation and operation of Wavecrest College as Nigeria’s first private Monotechnic offering hospitality diplomas. I took the job.

How would you describe your journey in Wavecrest?

Amazing. I would not trade the experience for anything else. I grew, I cried, I laughed and more importantly, I helped hundreds of young women grow in their personal and professional lives. Many observes bemoan the poor standard of products and service delivery in most of our hospitality outfits, particularly our independent hotels, what is response for this and how can this be improved? My theories on this subject matter revolve around the following: The remnants of a 400-year slave culture which make service-oriented jobs repugnant to the general populace; the disconnect between traditional and commercial hospitality; the transitory perception of service jobs; and, the demise of ‘education in values’ and the emphasis on ‘education as knowledge’. All these impact on the service culture prevalent in our environment. To improve this service culture, we will need to address these fundamental issues.

How would you describe the present state of Nigerian tourism?

There is a lot of raw beauty out there. But this needs to be harnessed into a coherent tourism ecosystem. As I heard from a colleague at the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), tourism should be a government-led initiative, private sector driven and community based. We need to restructure our understanding of a working tourism solution for Nigeria.

What would you say is fundamentally the problem with our tourism development and promotion?

Governments, practitioners and communities all working in silos instead of together. Too many personal interests overshadow the collective good that could come out of working as a unit. What can be done to overcome some of these challenges? Developing a concern for the common good, over and above personal interests.

What do you see as the future of Nigerian tourism?

Until we commit to this need to unite and make our voices heard by the legislators, it may be business as usual for some time to come. The private sector and a few state governments understand this, and have moved forward with some incredible initiatives. But this will not be enough to place Nigeria on the tourism map. The effort has to be concerted and coordinated in order to make the needed impact.

Should the focus be more on domestic tourism or inbound or both as the case may be?

We should aim at getting our domestic tourism working. This creates the platform for learning how to play on the international field. Our domestic market is craving for opportunities to explore their heritage and culture. The Igbo adage that “the goat that died in the barn was not killed by hunger” applies to our situation in Nigeria. We have so much to offer but we choose to remain distracted.

What are some of the concrete steps you would recommend for the government to take in resolving the inherent failures of Nigerian tourism?

Constitute a tourism think-tank with key players in the private sector; facilitate the creation of an independent tourism ministry; ensure adequate budgetary allocation to the tourism master plan; support with infrastructure and then step back and let the private sector push the sector forward.

How far would you say that COVID-19 has affected Nigeria tourism, especially hospitality business?

The industry has been decimated. It will take a few years to recover.

How can its effect be mitigated going forward?

If we had the necessary systems in place, that is, the buy-in by the government, the necessary legislation and policies, then it would have been easier to expect some form of bailout to cushion the effects of the pandemic. This has been a learning curve for everyone in the industry. Recovery should involve preparing for the next pandemic by addressing these gaps now.

What is your message to young aspiring ladies seeking a career or business in tourism and hospitality?

Think carefully. Long hours, low pay, and some back breaking conditions. So, if you do not love the career, then don’t bother coming in. For some of us who love what we do, these are considered part of the package. We are working hard to make the sector improve working conditions, and we have seen a lot of changes in this area. However, this is a long-term career and not a job. We are in it for the long haul and have no regrets.

