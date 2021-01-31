Bella Disu advances in leaps

Belinda Ajoke Disu, fondly known as Bella is the beautiful daughter of one of the richest men around, Dr. Mike Adenuga. She has no doubt proven not to be among children of the rich who are brats but one who is determined to add value to what her father struggled to make.

Since she decided to dwell in the corporate world, Bella has since found her feet such that she is qualified to be called a corporate amazon. Advancing in leaps, the boardroom guru, Bella, has been announced as the Chairman, Board of Directors of Abumet Nigeria Lmited.

The appointment took effect from January 1, 2021. Abumet Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is a leading solutions provider for the planning, processing and installation of aluminium and glass products, from single standard windows to sophisticated facades and large-scale design masterpieces.

Mrs Disu, a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and Northeastern University in Boston, USA, replaces Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, who recently resigned from the board.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of Massachusetts and a Masters of Science in Leadership from the Northeastern University also in Boston, Massachusetts USA. Mrs Disu is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management of Nigeria (MNIM) and the Institute of Directors of Nigeria (MIOD).

The new chairman, who was conferred with the French National Honour, Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres (“CAL”), is currently the Executive Vice- Chairman of Globacom Limited, Chief Executive Officer of Cobblestone Properties & Estates Limited, a Director on the Board of Mike Adenuga Centre and a Director on the board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

