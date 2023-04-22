Sports

Bellingham: I’ll Give Everything To Win Bungesliga

Jude Bellingham is ready to give everything in order to ensure that Dortmund maintains their lead in the league and eventually be crowned champions of the Bundesliga.

A 4-0 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday moved Dortmund to the top of the standings, holding a one-point lead over Bayern Munich after their 3-1 defeat at Mainz.

Having lost 4-2 to Bayern at the start of the month, Dortmund’s title dreams looked dead in the water, but Edin Terzic’s side are unbeaten in the league since (W2 D1).

Meanwhile, Bayern won just one of their three Bundesliga matches in that time (D1 L1) to flip the title race on its head and put Dortmund in the driving seat.

BVB top the Bundesliga table after 29 games for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, the last time they won the title.

Bellingham, heavily touted for a mega-money transfer away from Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season, is ready to put it all on the line in pursuit of clinching the title.

“To be honest, it would mean everything. It would mean the world to me,” he told Sky Sports Germany.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself and talk about it too much, to end up feeling like I’ve already won it, as there are five really tough games to come.

“But it would be massive, I would love more than anything to win the league with this club, after everything it’s given me. I’ll give absolutely everything to try and make that happen.”

