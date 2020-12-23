Bello advocates revival of cultural values

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has advocated the revival of the nation’s cultural values and norms by putting in place a legislation that will strengthen the role of traditional rulers who are custodians of such traditions, cultural values and norms. He lamented that many youths are ignorant of our culture, noting that such issues could be better solved by empowering the traditional institutions which are very close to the people and enjoys longer tenure in office.

Governor Sani Bello was speaking at a programme held in honour of Dr. Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed, who has been conferred with the position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee and Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja. The governor, while acknowledging the neglect of some of these traditions as partly responsible for the problems the country is confronted with, maintained that there must be a review of the system with more powers handed to the traditional leaders to enable them check mate the vices that have eroded the family, society and government.

He said that hard work, commitment and dedication to duty are hallmark of success, decried the failure of youth whom he said prefer to engage in drugs and other vices to embrace these values and cultures.

A number of indigenous cultural troupes, including Oyida Drummers from the Gbagyi extraction, from Karu in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) and Baba Minin Troup of the Nupe extraction from Bida, the ancestral home of the Nupes in Niger State. Both troupes sang and displayed cultural dexterity to the admiration of their audience.

Some of the guests were representative of the Etsu Nupe, Y Y Sani and the Emir of Borgu, Alh. Haliru Dantoro (Kitoro III), Prof. Muhammad Kuta Yahaya, former Secretary to the Niger State Government who was also the chairman of the occasion, former Presidential candidate, Mrs. Sarah Jibril and a senior luminary Abraham Yisa.

Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, who took to the dance floor at the occasion said Bello noted that the new Senior Advocate of Nigeria being celebrated had exhibited the spirit of hard work, discipline and good character to attain his present elevation.

