Bello, APC describe as fake report of withdrawing support for Tinubu

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have described as fake the report published in one of the national dailies that the Kogi State governor has withdrawn his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Bello made the denial in a WhatsApp message, while APC issued a statement refuting the report.

When the governor was confronted with the story, he said: “Fake news.”

On their part, the APC national leadership in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said: “Our attention has been drawn to a front page report in a national newspaper of today, January 22, 2023, that the Governor of Kogi State and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, has ‘tactically’ withdrawn support for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over imagined political permutations on the Kogi State governorship election scheduled for November.

“The story is maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of its author and sponsors.

“Governor Yahaya Bello, who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, is a solid, resourceful and committed campaigner for our party’s candidate, leading a massively successful outreach to youth voters across the country.

“This FAKE NEWS, ostensibly intended to float an imagined rift between Governor Yahaya Bello and Honourable James Faleke, Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, is the desperate and disgraceful conjecture of opposition elements unsettled by our Party’s giant campaign strides. Both loyal Party men are unquestionably committed and working tirelessly for the resounding victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.

“We urge our party compatriots and all Nigerians to disregard this fake news.”

