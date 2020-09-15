Bello bans articulated vehicles from all Niger State-owned Roads

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Tuesday ordered the closure of the Bida/Minna road and other state-owned roads to trailers, tankers and other articulated vehicles with effect from today, (Tuesday).

The governor, who has been worried by the deplorable conditions of the Minna-Bida road and the slow pace of the construction work on the road, personally supervised the closure of the road at the Bida end of the road at a brief ceremony.

It should be recalled that the rehabilitation work on the 82-kilometer Minna-Bida road was awarded to Dantata and Sowoe in February this year at the cost of N23.4billion with a completion period of 18 months.

However, about seven months later, only about five percent of the work had been achieved, and the construction company attributed the slow pace to work to the heavy volume of vehicular traffic, especially trailers, trucks and other articulated vehicles.

Governor Sani Bello said the decision to close the road to all these categories of vehicles is to allow the construction company handle the rehabilitation work and to speed up the job.

Accompanied by members of the state Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Committee, headed by the Chief Of Staff to the Government House, Mallam Ibrahim Balarabe and state Executive members, the governor, personally pulled down the iron barricades to signal the official closure of the road at Bida.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the government as the decision was not a deliberate one but for the good of all, including those affected.

